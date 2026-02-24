Rainbow now ready to Win gold with Guyon aboard

Maxime Guyon rides a number of good chances at Happy Valley on Wednesday

CHAMPION jockey Zac Purton was back at his imperious best at Sha Tin last Sunday, riding a handful of winners, and will be seeking to further improve on his present tally of 79 winners with seven booked rides at the Valley.

Bits Superstar in the Kennedy Handicap (11.10am) over six furlongs, and last-start winner Greater Bae in division one of the Wan Chai Gap Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs are both likely to go off as short-priced favourites and offer little value to bettors.

The latter picked up a hefty nine-pound penalty for his latest win, and with the David Eustace stable not in convincing form, there must be some doubts especially with rival Spirit Of Peace finally drawing a good gate in three and Maxime Guyon in the saddle.

Former French champion Guyon is one of the go-to jockeys in the city, with 14 wins since arriving in November, and is building up a big fan base with the locals.

The Frenchman gets the call-up to partner well-drawn RAINBOW SEVEN, who cost supporters a fortune when never seeing daylight down the home straight at the beginning of the month. That said, he is good enough on previous form to gain connections compensation in The Volunteers’ Challenge Cup (12.40pm) over six furlongs.

Later on the card, Guyon rides the John Size-trained WIN BEAUTY VIVA for the first time in the Stubbs Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

The four-year-old is much better than his recent form suggests, having suffered tough journeys from outside draws, and this time with the prime inside gate in stall one, better can be expected.

POINTERS

Rainbow Seven 12.40pm Happy Valley

Win Beauty Viva 1.45pm Happy Valley