Numbers can make experience count in Centenary Vase

Numbers won on his last start at Sha Tin

SUNDAY is a day of reckoning for several Four-Year-Old Classic Series hopefuls who line-up on an 11-race card at Sha Tin.

The feature race on the programme, The Group Three Centenary Vase Handicap (8.05am) over nine furlongs, includes leading BMW Hong Kong Derby hope NUMBERS, who has already caught the eye since arriving from Australia last August.

The Frankie Lor inmate is a strong stayer, who produced an encouraging performance on his debut when a close-up third to Helene Feeling over nine furlongs at Happy Valley in December. He stepped forward a fortnight later when leading all the way and defeating Winning Wing and company over 10 furlongs at Sha Tin.

Those performances have put him firmly into calculations for the next two legs of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, the Classic Cup over nine furlongs on March 1st with his ultimate aim the BMW Hong Kong Derby on March 22nd.

Having run a dozen times in his home country, he’s already notched two wins and six placed efforts including finishing runner-up in the Group One Queensland Derby. He has plenty of experience and can make the most of the favourable weight concession he receives from his six rivals.

Opposition includes the likes of dour old campaigners Straight Arron, Beauty Joy, and Encountered, while last year’s winner of this corresponding race, Chancheng Glory, has subsequently run 11 times without success.

Last month’s Group Three January Cup winner Speed Dragon looks dangerous on that performance at Happy Valley but had previously finished behind Numbers on their form at the city track. He has plenty to prove racing again at Sha Tin.

With three of the last five winners winning this contest off bottom-weight, it will be disappointing if Numbers cannot add another success to that total.

POINTERS

Numbers 8.05am Sha Tin