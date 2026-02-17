Maestro and Aurio ready to provide Sha Tin Delight

John Size saddles Red Maestro at Sha Tin on Thursday

ALL EYES will be drawn to the David Eustace-trained Helene Supafeeling, who seeks to reconfirm his lofty reputation in division one of the Yue Yee Handicap (9.15am) over six furlongs.

The former UK-trained galloper disappointed recently when seeking to follow up on his debut victory over the course and distance in December.

Obviously better than his latest form, he will be expected to resume winning ways but could still face a stiff task ahead against a couple of potentially useful performers.

HOT DELIGHT created a big impression when winning impressively on his debut from the outside draw in 14, clocking a fast time in the process over the track and trip last month.

Having subsequently impressed again with an eye-catching trial, he has the profile of a three-year-old who is on the improve and is likely to go well off bottom-weight.

In the same race, RED MAESTRO debuts for the John Size stable after winning easily on his only start in Ireland.

He has caught the eye in a series of encouraging trials which suggest he is ready to go for his first outing in Hong Kong, and he has drawn an ideal gate in four.

Read more Eustace’s Helene can be a Supa Star in Hong Kong

The Size stable will surely fancy their chances of a quick-fire double when saddling Super Express in the Kut Cheong Handicap (9.50am) over seven furlongs.

The four-year-old finally scored an overdue victory over the course and distance at the beginning of the month but picked up a six-pound penalty and may not be able to concede weight to AURIO.

The five-year-old was desperately unlucky from an outside draw last month, and the step up in distance and good draw in stall two will be in his favour.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Hot Delight 9.15am Sha Tin

Red Maestro e/w 9.15am Sha Tin

Aurio 9.50am Sha Tin