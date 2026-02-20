Heaving to do the heavy lifting for Eustace at Sha Tin

HISTORY beckons the world’s fastest racehorse, Ka Ying Rising, when he steps on to the turf at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday morning.

The David Hayes-trained superstar seeks to smash the record of 17 consecutive victories held by Silent Witness in the city over 20 years ago when he goes for his 18th straight win in the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (8:35am) over seven furlongs.

Having won in his sole attempt over the trip in this corresponding race last season and officially rated 16 pounds in front of nearest rival Lucky Sweynesse, defeat is inconceivable, and it should be worth the admission money alone for his many thousands of fans to watch him perform his victory dance.

The supporting card on the 11-race programme offers one or two betting opportunities, including the David Eustace-trained HEAVING, who looks ready to score his first success in the Rose Handicap (10:20am) over seven furlongs.

The former Australian import and three-time winner in his home country has shown plenty of ability in his four races to date in the city, notably when catching the eye in his latest venture, finishing fourth to Emblazon over the course and distance a fortnight ago.

On that occasion, coming from the outside gate 14, he did not get much luck during the contest but was noted staying on strongly in the closing stages, and with better fortune would have made the frame.

This time he draws a better gate in five, which will allow him to sit closer to the early pace, and the has in-form Jerry Chau in the saddle.

There is no doubt he is better than his current handicap mark and, despite the likes of hat-trick-seeking Salon S and Ka Ying Attack in opposition, is capable of winning.

For early Sunday morning risers, keep an eye on Heaving’s stable companion Sea Diamond, who lines up in the Heung Kuk Centenary Cup Handicap (7:00am) over six furlongs.

There are plenty of strong vibes coming from the stable. The four-year-old has improved dramatically from his debut run in January and is worth keeping a close eye on.

POINTERS

Heaving 10.20am Sha Tin