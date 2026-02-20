Wukong to Blaze a trail for in-form McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle was victorious on Thursday at Sha Tin

REIGNING champion jockey Zac Purton drew a blank at the Chinese New Year meeting at Sha Tin on Thursday, to the despair and empty pockets of his many thousands of supporters.

The Zac-Man would not have been a happy man arriving back home on Thursday evening, and you can guarantee he will arrive at the races on Sunday all fired up and ready to launch into a winning spree.

Purton has his card marked in nine of the 11 races and, as per normal, has a host of winning chances. He’s aboard penalty-kick Ka Ying Rising in the main event, and Colourful King, who seeks to compensate supporters for last month’s unlucky defeat when lining up in the Orchid Handicap (6:30am) over five furlongs.

His most interesting choice of rides is when he jumps off talented four-year-old Packing Glory in the Peony Handicap over six furlongs at 9.10am, having ridden the son of Harry Angel in all his three races, and switches to the Jamie Richards-trained COOL BOY.

This progressive son of Per Incanto is seeking a hat-trick following wins with excellent Jimmy Orman aboard, but the pilot has been replaced by Purton, who must obviously rate the three-year-old highly.

Purton teams up with the John Size-trained Beauty Alliance again in the Primula Handicap (9:45am) over a mile, having been less than vigorous in the closing stages when a close-up fifth to Flying Luck last start.

The top-weight should strip in prime condition now after a couple of runs this season and is sure to go close, although there is that feeling he may be better racing over further.

It may be worth taking a chance with BLAZING WUKONG, who steps up in class again after finally coming good with an impressive victory over the course and distance at the beginning of the month.

On that occasion he showed a blistering turn of foot down the home straight to win in impressive fashion and can defy a penalty.

With top rider Dylan Browne McMonagle in the saddle again, he will be hard to beat and may have most to fear from Shamus Storm, who is likely to appreciate a step up in distance.

POINTERS

Cool Boy 9.10am Sha Tin

Blazing Wukong 9.45am Sha Tin