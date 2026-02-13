Luck can be With You at Sha Tin

Lucky With You has won eight times at Sha Tin

HONG Kong racing returns on Saturday with a 10-race card at Sha Tin, featuring plenty of competitive handicaps on turf and two on the all-weather surface.

The feature race, the Class Two The Tvb Cup (8.15pm) over six furlongs, sees many classy types go to post.

It’s hard to oppose last-start winner Invincible Shield, who didn’t have the clearest of passages when winning over this course and distance last time and has only picked up a five-pound penalty.

There doesn’t look to be much between Francis Lui’s five-year-old and the Zac Purton-ridden Patch Of Stars and Sky Trust on form, with the trio all having beaten each other at different points of the season, highlighting what a competitive heat this is.

The opposition also includes classy sprinter Wunderbar, who rates a big danger in this company but his double figure draw is off-putting.

Cases can be made for all four, but it may be worth taking a chance with top-weight LUCKY WITH YOU, who has mainly competed in Group One and Group Two races this campaign and will find this company easier.

He’s run into Hong Kong superstar sprinter Ka Ying Rising on his last two starts so to be beaten six and seven lengths in those contests is no disgrace.

Now dropping back into handicap company, he should be capable of going close, and despite carrying top-weight he could be well-treated.

Frankie Lor’s son of Artie Schiller was twice a winner over this course and distance last spring and he arrives here rated four pounds below his last winning mark.

Regular partner Luke Ferraris rides and from a good draw in stall three, he should be well positioned from the off and can make his class count.

POINTERS

Lucky With You 8.15am Sha Tin