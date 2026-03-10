Atzeni to keep winning streak going aboard Spirit

Andrea Atzeni landed four winners at Sha Tin on Sunday

IT IS fair to say 34-year-old Sardinian born jockey Andrea Atzeni is having the time of his life in Hong Kong at present.

Notching 10 wins in the past month, including a four-timer at Sha Tin last Sunday, has catapulted Atzeni into third place in the jockeys’ championship table with 35 wins, behind only Zac Purton and Hugh Bowman. If that was not enough, he became a father for the first time to son Thomas on Monday.

The pocket-rocket Atzeni is likely to remain in flying form in the city – he has visited the winners’ circle at six out of the last seven fixtures – and will be banking on SPIRIT OF PEACE to continue his run of good fortune.

Trainer John Size will be hoping some of the luck that Atzeni is presently enjoying rubs off on his five-year-old galloper, when he lines up in the Bonham Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Harry Angel has suffered numerous hard luck stories since he was reinvented as a sprinter at the beginning of the New Year, with four narrow defeats and all under extenuating circumstances.

Awkward draws and getting too far back in the early stages of races have all contributed to his sequence of narrow defeats, but this time from a favourable gate in two and with a likely fast early pace to chase, he should be set up for redemption.

Dangers are aplenty with the likes of talented Love Together, back-to-form Wonder Kit, and well-handicapped Meowth in opposition, but provided Atzeni gets a midfield spot from the off, Spirit Of Peace’s trademark finishing-kick should prove enough in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Spirit Of Peace 2.15pm Happy Valley