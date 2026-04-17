Space Wins Casino Review: Get 5 Free Spins No Deposit

Space Wins Casino - Review of the Space Wins Casino Bonus 2026

If you love online slots and casino games but dislike spending money before testing a site, you may find your perfect match. Space Wins Casino offers new UK players 5 free spins with no deposit, allowing you to try before paying. This review covers the Space Wins welcome bonus, reasons behind its loyal following, and whether it delivers on its promises.

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T&Cs: New players only, No deposit required, valid debit card verification required, max bonus conversion £50, 10x wagering requirements, Full T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required.

GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

The Space Wins no deposit bonus is one of those rare offers that actually lets you test the waters without reaching for your wallet. New customers receive 5 Starburst free spins simply for registering an account. There is no Space Wins bonus code required to claim this promotion; players must simply complete the sign-up process, and the free spins should be available. Free spins offered as part of this welcome promotion can only be used on the Starburst slot game.

No Deposit Bonus:

5 Free Spins Restrictions:

New players only – 18+ Promo Code:

Not required Wagering Requirement:

10x Max Conversion:

£50 Minimum Deposit:

N/A

How to Sign Up at Space Wins Casino

Below are the steps users need to follow to create an account at Space Wins and claim the 5 free spins no deposit offer.

Use the link provided and head to the Space Wins Casino site. Click the CLAIM NOW button. Enter your email address and create a secure password. Fill in all required personal details, including your name, date of birth, and address. Agree to the terms and conditions and privacy policy after reading them. Verify your account via the confirmation email sent to your inbox. Once verified, log in, and your 5 free spins should be waiting for you. No deposit needed.

Space Wins Casino Games and Software

Arguably, the most important factor when choosing an online casino is the game selection, and Space Wins does a decent job here. The site features hundreds of titles from a range of well-known software providers, including Microgaming, NetEnt, Blueprint Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming, and Eyecon. This means the quality of games is generally high, with smooth gameplay and solid graphics throughout.

Players can find a range of gaming categories at Space Wins, including:

Slots 🎰: The largest category by far. Popular titles include Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Rainbow Riches, Big Bass Bonanza, and Fluffy Favourites.

The largest category by far. Popular titles include Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Rainbow Riches, Big Bass Bonanza, and Fluffy Favourites. Jackpot Games 💰: Progressive jackpot titles with real money prizes that can grow to impressive amounts. Examples include Mega Moolah and Divine Fortune.

Progressive jackpot titles with real money prizes that can grow to impressive amounts. Examples include Mega Moolah and Divine Fortune. Table Games 🃏: Classic casino games such as roulette, blackjack, and baccarat are available in various formats.

Classic casino games such as roulette, blackjack, and baccarat are available in various formats. Live Casino 🎥: Real-dealer games streamed in real time, powered primarily by Evolution Gaming. Options include live roulette, live blackjack, and live game shows like Crazy Time and Dream Catcher.

Real-dealer games streamed in real time, powered primarily by Evolution Gaming. Options include live roulette, live blackjack, and live game shows like Crazy Time and Dream Catcher. Scratchcards and Instant Wins 🎟️: Quick-play options for those who want something fast-paced.

Quick-play options for those who want something fast-paced. Slingo 🟪: A combination of slots and bingo that has become hugely popular at UK casino sites.

Top 3 Slot Games at Space Wins Casino

With so many slots to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. We have picked out three of the best titles available at Space Wins to help you get going.

Starburst ⭐️

This NetEnt classic barely needs an introduction. Starburst is one of the most popular online slots in the UK for good reason. It features vibrant visuals, expanding wilds, and a simple gameplay structure that appeals to both new and experienced players.

Type:

Video Slot Developer:

⚙️ NetEnt Theme:

Space Gems 💎 RTP:

96.09% Volatility:

Low Our Rating:

⭐️ 4.8/5

Big Bass Bonanza 🐟

Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Bonanza is an absolute fan favourite, and for good reason. The fishing-themed slot offers exciting free spin rounds with money-collecting features that can lead to some impressive payouts.

Type:

Video Slot Developer:

⚙️ Pragmatic Play Theme:

Fishing 🎣 RTP:

96.71% Volatility:

High Our Rating:

⭐️ 4.7/5

Fluffy Favourites 🧸

Eyecon’s Fluffy Favourites has been a staple at UK casino and bingo sites for years. The cuddly toy theme might look simple, but the game packs a punch with its pick-me bonus round and free spins feature.

Type:

Video Slot Developer:

⚙️ Eyecon Theme:

Toy Grab 🌈 RTP:

95.39% Volatility:

Medium Our Rating:

⭐️ 4.5/5

Space Wins Casino Bonuses and Promotions

The no deposit free spins offer is not the only reason to sign up at Space Wins. The site runs a range of ongoing promotions for existing customers, which means players have something to look forward to beyond the welcome bonus. Previous and current promotions at Space Wins include:

Daily Free Spins Drops: Regular free spin giveaways on selected slots.

Regular free spin giveaways on selected slots. Cashback Offers: A percentage of losses returned as bonus funds on selected days.

A percentage of losses returned as bonus funds on selected days. Reload Bonuses: Deposit match bonuses for existing customers.

Deposit match bonuses for existing customers. Seasonal and Holiday Promotions: Special offers tied to events and holidays throughout the year.

Special offers tied to events and holidays throughout the year. Drops & Wins: The Drops & Wins promotion offers players the opportunity to get involved in a huge jackpot prize pool.

Players should keep an eye out for new promotions, as the site regularly updates its offers. All bonuses come with terms and conditions, so be sure to read these before claiming.

Payment Methods at Space Wins Casino

Customers can utilise a range of payment methods while playing at Space Wins Casino. The site supports debit cards, e-wallets, and prepaid options, meaning there is something to suit most players’ preferences.

Method Deposit Withdrawal Processing Time Visa Debit ✅ ✅ 1 to 3 business days Mastercard ✅ ✅ 1 to 3 business days PayPal ✅ ✅ Up to 24 hours Paysafecard ✅ ❌ N/A Pay By Mobile ✅ ❌ N/A

The minimum deposit is £10 for most methods, and the minimum withdrawal is £10. Withdrawal times are generally decent, though debit card withdrawals can take a little longer than e-wallet options. It is worth noting that Paysafecard and Pay by Mobile are deposit-only methods and cannot be used for withdrawals, so plan accordingly.

Space Wins Casino Security and Licensing

Security should never be overlooked when choosing an online casino, and Space Wins takes it seriously. The site holds a valid licence from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), which is the regulatory body required by UK law for all gambling sites operating in the country. This means the site must adhere to strict standards regarding player protection, fair gaming, and responsible gambling.

In addition, Space Wins uses SSL encryption to protect users’ personal and financial information. The site also works with independently tested random number generators (RNGs) to ensure all game outcomes are fair and random. These are the kinds of security measures you want to see at any casino you are considering signing up for.

Space Wins Mobile Casino

Those looking to play their favourite casino games on the go will be pleased to learn that Space Wins is fully optimised for mobile devices. The site runs smoothly on both iOS and Android mobile browsers, so there is no need to download a separate app. All the same games, promotions, payment methods, and features found on the desktop site are available on mobile, and the design adapts nicely to smaller screens.

We tested the mobile version ourselves and found it responsive and easy to navigate. Games loaded quickly, and the sign-up process was just as straightforward as on desktop. If you prefer playing on your phone or tablet, Space Wins handles it well.

Space Wins Casino Usability and Design

The space theme at Space Wins is consistent throughout the site, with a dark background, cosmic visuals, and neon accents. It looks clean and modern without being over-the-top. More importantly, the site is designed to make finding anything you want easy and stress-free. Games are neatly organised into categories, the promotions page is clearly labelled, and a search bar allows users to find specific titles quickly and efficiently.

One thing that stands out is how uncluttered the layout feels. Some casino sites try to cram everything onto the homepage, but Space Wins keeps things tidy. The navigation menu is straightforward, and it only takes a couple of clicks to get where you need to be.

Space Wins Casino Customer Support

Those who need help while playing at Space Wins can use the following support options: live chat, email, and an FAQ section. Live chat is the fastest way to get a response and is available during operating hours. Email support is also an option for less urgent queries, though response times can vary.

The FAQ section covers a range of common topics, including account queries, deposit and withdrawal issues, bonus terms, and technical problems. It is reasonably comprehensive and should answer most questions without contacting the support team directly. That said, we would have liked to see 24/7 live chat availability, as many of the bigger UK casino sites now offer it.

Pros and Cons of Space Wins Casino

Space Wins Pros ✅ Space Wins Cons ❌ No deposit bonus available (5 free spins) 10x wagering requirements are high Games from top software providers Smaller game library than some competitors UKGC licensed and SSL encrypted Live chat is not available 24/7 Mobile-optimised site works well on all devices Pay by Mobile and Paysafecard cannot be used for withdrawals Clean and easy-to-navigate site design Range of promotions for existing players

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Responsible Gambling

Playing at Space Wins is great fun, but it is very important that you play and gamble responsibly. As such, the site offers various responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, loss limits, session time reminders, cooling-off periods, self-exclusion, and more. Players can also find information and links to gambling support organisations, including:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a Space Wins Casino bonus code?

No. No bonus code is required to claim the Space Wins 5 free spins no deposit offer. Simply register an account, and your free spins should be available.

Can I play Space Wins Casino on my phone?

Yes! Space Wins is fully optimised for mobile browsers on both iOS and Android devices. There is no separate app to download; simply visit the site through your mobile browser.

What is the minimum deposit at Space Wins?

The minimum deposit at Space Wins Casino is £10 for most payment methods.

How long do Space Wins withdrawals take?

This will depend on your chosen method; however, e-wallet withdrawals such as PayPal are typically processed within 24 hours, while debit card withdrawals can take 1 to 3 business days.

Is Space Wins Casino safe?

Absolutely! Space Wins holds a valid UKGC licence and uses SSL encryption technology to protect player data. Games are independently tested for fairness.

Are there Space Wins Casino sister sites?

Yes, Space Wins is operated by Jumpman Gaming Limited, which also runs a number of other online casino sites with similar structures and features.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.