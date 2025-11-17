Starburst Free Spins UK November 2025

Starburst Free Spins Offers November - Claim Free Starburst Spins!

One of the classic and most popular online slot games, Starburst, continues to entertain players.

New to the game, or just looking for some playing tips? We have got everything you need to know about Starburst, including how it works, standout features, the various symbols and Starburst free spins bonuses.

What is the Starburst Slot Game?

Often described as a timeless slot game, Starburst is from one of the top providers in the business, NetEnt. It was released in 2012 and features a cosmic and gemstone theme. The reels are filled with shiny and colourful jewels, bar symbols, and lucky 7s, all on a galaxy background. It has five reels, three rows, and 10 paylines, with low volatility and an RTP of 96%.

To play the classic slot, players must first choose their bet before spinning the reels. Match symbols on any of the 10 paylines, and watch out for Starburst Wilds, one of the game’s main features.

It has become a popular staple online casino game due to not only its vibrant visuals but also its ease of understanding and play, which remain entertaining, making it a great choice for both new and experienced online slot players. The low volatility also means players can enjoy more frequent, smaller payouts, which keeps the game engaging.

Standout Features of Starburst

One of the most iconic online slot games, Starburst, is visually and aesthetically pleasing, fast-paced and fun. With so many great features of the game, we have taken a closer look at some of the standout features below.

Win Both Ways

The majority of online slot games will require players to match the symbols across a whole line from left to right. However, this is where the Starburst slot is a little different. Players have the chance to win from both ways, meaning that matching symbols can be in a line from the left and the right.

RTP & Volatility

The return-to-player (RTP) rate of Starburst is approximately 96.02%, making it an appealing option for online slot players. It is a low volatility title, which means that wins are much more frequent compared to high volatility slots; however, these wins will be lower amounts to allow for the more frequent wins.

Re-Spins and Wilds

Wilds are the main bonus symbol in the Starburst game and are what will help players form combinations by substituting for other symbols. They appear on reels 2, 3 and 4. Whenever a wild lands, it will then expand and cover the entire reel. Respins, meanwhile, are expanding wilds that activate the free respins feature. Each time a wild expands to cover a reel, the wild will stay in place, and the reels will respin. This can be used up to three times.

Symbols of the Starburst Game

Starburst is filled with various symbols that players must become familiar with in order to play the game.

There are eight symbols in total, where each has a different value if you get five of a kind, four of a kind, or three of a kind. Players can expect to come across Bars, Lucky 7, Starburst Wilds, and Yellow, Green, Orange, Blue and Purple Gems.

The Bar is the highest paying symbol, with the Yellow Gem being the top gem symbol. The Green Gem is seen as worth hitting, while the Orange Gem is a mid-tier payout; the Blue and Purple Gems are lower payouts.

We have included the total coin value for each symbol up to five of a kind below.

Bar:

5x = 2504x = 2003x = 50 7s:

5x = 1204x = 603x = 25 Yellow Gem:

5x = 604x = 253x = 10 Green Gem:

5x = 504x = 203x = 8 Orange Gem:

5x = 404x = 153x = 7 Blue Gem:

5x = 254x = 103x = 5 Purple Gem:

5x = 254x = 103x = 5 Starburst Wilds:

Expand on reels 2, 3 or 4 and include a respin.

Tips for Using Starburst Free Spins

To help players get the most out of their Starburst free spins no deposit bonuses, we have provided some top tips below.

Gamble Responsibly: Be sure to practice responsible gambling habits wherever possible and utilise the various tools available to you at online casinos. This ensures that your gameplay remains fun and enjoyable.

Be sure to practice responsible gambling habits wherever possible and utilise the various tools available to you at online casinos. This ensures that your gameplay remains fun and enjoyable. Read Terms and Conditions : Familiarise yourself with the relevant terms and conditions of any Starburst slot free spins bonuses, so that you know what to expect and what is required of you to benefit from receiving the bonus.

: Familiarise yourself with the relevant terms and conditions of any Starburst slot free spins bonuses, so that you know what to expect and what is required of you to benefit from receiving the bonus. Use them Sparingly: When using your free Starburst spins, it can be worthwhile using them in smaller amounts and more frequently to get the most out of your time playing the classic slot title. This can also help to make them last longer.

Other Starburst Gaming Titles

The Starburst online slot game comes in various shapes and forms. Since the launch of the original game, two other variations of the title have been released: Starburst XXXtreme and Starburst Galaxy. These variations offer players a classic game with a modern twist.

Starburst XXXtreme

A modern but high-volatility sequel to the classic Starburst slot game, Starburst XXXtreme was released in 2021. It maintains the same vibrant space-and-gem theme, but with more intense gameplay. Wins can be higher but rarer, players can buy special spins, expanding wilds are available, and the max win is up to 200,000x your stake.

Starburst Galaxy

Starburst Galaxy is a reimagined version of the classic slot game released in 2024. Its main difference is that it is won by players completing cluster pays instead of traditional paylines. This means that players must connect matching symbols in groups, as opposed to the regular paylines. The design is more 3D and dynamic, with avalanche features, new versions of Starburst wilds and multipliers, as well as more modernised visuals.

Alternative NetEnt Games

Gonzo’s Quest: An ancient jungle-themed online slot game, Gonzo’s Quest is played on five reels and three rows with 20 fixed paylines. It is one of NetEnt’s main titles and is frequently found across online casinos. It is one of the most highly played slot titles thanks to its theme, simple gameplay, and modern features.

An ancient jungle-themed online slot game, Gonzo’s Quest is played on five reels and three rows with 20 fixed paylines. It is one of NetEnt’s main titles and is frequently found across online casinos. It is one of the most highly played slot titles thanks to its theme, simple gameplay, and modern features. Narcos: Based on the TV series Narcos, the online slot game is set in 1980s/1990s Colombia with a focus on law enforcement, darkness, and danger. It is a 5×3 slot with 243 ways to win as opposed to traditional paylines.

Based on the TV series Narcos, the online slot game is set in 1980s/1990s Colombia with a focus on law enforcement, darkness, and danger. It is a 5×3 slot with 243 ways to win as opposed to traditional paylines. Divine Fortune: Based on Ancient Greek mythology with unicorns, minotaur, medusa, eagles and more mythical creatures. It is played on five reels with three rows and 20 fixed paylines and is classed as one of NetEnt’s most popular titles.

