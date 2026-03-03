Have Faith in Hayes and Yeung to Star with a double

David Hayes had a winner last time at Happy Valley

A LIKELY change of tactics could pay rich dividends for the David Hayes-trained WITHALLMYFAITH, who lines up in the Sichuan Bipenggou Tourist Attractions Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

The son of Mongolian Khan set a searching gallop from the off when collared near the line over the course and distance last month, eventually finishing third to Mister Dapper and smart handicapper Max Que.

There is no doubt he can win in this company from his present handicap mark though, and if ridden with more restraint this time, he can kick clear in the home straight before hopefully having enough left to hold on in the closing stages.

The likes of Silvery Breeze and Fivefortwo are obvious threats on their best form but will need a fast end-to-end gallop to show their best form, while prolific winner Corleone looks to have missed some work in the build up to this contest.

Jockey Keith Yeung, the rider of Withallmyfaith, has built up a successful partnership with the Hayes stable and he could land a Wednesday double when he climbs aboard STAR BROSE for the first time in the Trans-Island Chinalink Handicap (11.40am) over 11 furlongs.

The son of Starspangledbanner tasted success for the first time in his career, when winning over the course and distance back in December and this contest has been a long-term plan since then.

Following a similar preparation for racing, two weeks after his last encouraging run, he now carries 15 pounds less in the saddle than for his last victory.

With cheekpieces equipped once again, the omens surrounding his chances are looking good.

POINTERS

Star Brose 11.40am Happy Valley

Withallmyfaith 2.50pm Happy Valley