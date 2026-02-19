Exclusive: Evolv signs star chef as part of ambitious plans

The Evolv Collection, one of the country’s biggest high-end restaurant groups in the country, has continued its ambitious growth plans with the appointment of highly rated chef Miller Prada as group culinary consultant.

With almost 20 years of experience in kitchens including The Ledbury, Pollen Street Social and Endo at the Rotunda, Miller is best known for earning a Michelin star aged just 33 at his debut restaurant Humo, which also ranked number 64 in the National Restaurant Awards and earned three AA Rosettes.

He will now oversee the culinary direction across Evolv, including City favourite Coq d’Argent and Quaglino’s. His first move since joining the group earlier this month was to poach Pierre Minotti, executive chef at two Michelin-starred Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, who will take over as executive chef at Orrery. The restaurant will reopen in spring following a “complete transformation” under new Evolve boss Martin Williams.

Prada Miller: From Humo to Evolv

Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Miller worked in Sydney, Hong Kong, Miami, Dubai and Lima before settling in London in 2011.

He said: “Joining The Evolv Collection at such a pivotal moment is a true honour. I’m excited to help shape the next chapter of a group built on the Terence Conran legacy and a portfolio of iconic London restaurants, and I look forward to bringing my own creative vision to continue that tradition of excellence.”

Miller and Minotti join Angler head chef Craig Johnston as formidable talent at Evolve. Under Johnston’s tenure, Angler this month marked its 13th consecutive year holding a Michelin star.

“We have tripled our Michelin talent,” said Williams. “Craig Johnston has proven year after year that Michelin-level consistency is achievable and sustainable at The Evolv Collection. Adding Miller Prada as our group culinary consultant and securing two-Michelin-starred Pierre Minotti for Orrery represents a step-change in our culinary ambition. These three chefs, each extraordinary in their own right, represent exactly where we are taking this group.”