Aboard the Celebrity Cruises ship with a Gwyneth Paltrow partnership

Riding a floating cocktail bar and raving at a blood pumping silent disco with Dr Ranj may not be the first images that spring to mind when taking to the sea, but as I discovered on board Celebrity Cruises’ 2022-launched luxury vessel, Celebrity Beyond, they’re absolutely possible.



With nineteen-time World Champion and seven-time Olympic Medalist, Simone Biles, as its godmother, Celebrity Beyond is a true next-generation cruise ship. It bears a chic, innovative design from globally renowned designers and architects Kelly Hoppen, Nate Berkus, Jouin Manku and Tom Wright, joining the fleet, making this one of the most luxurious and modern floating hotels available on our oceans.



Paired with the culinary mastery of Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud and the wellness expertise of goop CEO and founder, Gwyneth Paltrow, Celebrity Cruises’ new wellbeing advisor, they’ve created a dream team.

At over 140,000 gross tonnes with 3,260 high-flying passengers, she’s no baby, but even so, there are still plenty of spaces on board to get away from the crowds and dive into a book with a glass of Veuve Clicquot, like The Retreat – an exclusive resort within a ship concept.



It boasts a two-storey Retreat Sundeck with secluded cosy cabanas, hot tubs, a pool bar and a private restaurant, Luminae, as well as some of the largest accommodation at sea with lavish Edge Villas. Created by Hoppen, they feature outdoor plunge pools and Celebrity’s famous Iconic Suites, the largest in the fleet, with better views than the captain’s quarters.

THE FOOD AND DRINK

There are a whopping 32 dining and cocktail sipping venues on board from a first-ever Daniel Boulud fine-dining restaurant at sea, Le Voyage, to the cinematic Le Petit Chef experience at Le Grand Bistro where the restaurant darkens as 3D animations are blasted from a projector onto your table with a miniature chef strolling along your plate and taking you on a global journey through the history and art of cooking, in between each course.



At the centre of the ship the Grand Plaza spans three decks, with a martini bar perched under a chandelier as its focal point.



Up on Deck 15, you can hide away at the Rooftop Garden extending over the water’s edge with cantilevered float pools and sunken seating areas surrounded by vines and exotic plants as a hub for movies under the stars, with panoramic sea views and al fresco dining at the Rooftop Grill.

While at the aft, the open-air multi-level Sunset Bar from Design Ambassador Nate Berkus offers more of a beach club atmosphere, with covered enclaves and cascading terraces.

THINGS TO DO

Celebrity Beyond also has the Magic Carpet – a glass-roofed, cantilevered, floating platform reaching the height of 13 stories above the open ocean, clinging to the side of the ship and sliding up and down like an elevator. It holds up to 100 guests with cosy sofa chairs, a full bar and live music as guests enjoy a ‘Dinner on the Edge’ dining experience at sunset.



On the Resort Deck, the adults-only Solarium is complete with a glass dome-covered pool and hot tubs while the SEA Thermal Suite boasts a traditional Turkish Hammam, a salt room, steam room, infrared sauna, heated tile loungers, a float room with cocooning basket chairs, a rainfall water therapy room and a crystalarium with natural stone walls and a healing Amethyst crystal, making Celebrity Beyond the perfect wellness cruise if you’re detoxing rather than retoxing.

