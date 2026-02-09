Gordon Ramsay is the big winner from Michelin Guide 2026

Gordon Ramsay was the big winner from the 2026 Michelin Guide, maintaining his three stars at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay for an unbelievable 25th year as well as earning a new Michelin star for Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High at his sky-high fine dining venue at 22 Bishopsgate.

Ramsay has developed a sizable presence in the Square Mile, with an outpost of his pan-Asian Lucky Cat already open in the same building and a Bread Street Kitchen & Bar slated to open this year.

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay chef de cuisine Kim Ratcharoen said: “Retaining three Michelin stars this year is something I feel very proud of. To be entrusted with leading the restaurant through such an important milestone is a real honour and not something I take lightly. I am excited to bring my own stamp to the restaurant and to be part of shaping its future. It is such an iconic site and being able to contribute to its story is incredibly special to me. The restaurant would not be where it is today without the chefs who have come before and being able to celebrate this moment alongside them means a great deal.”

Ramsay’s former protege Jason Atherton was also celebrating after earning a second star for his Row on 5 restaurant, which has become the new flagship for his empire following the closure of Pollen Street Social. Last year Atherton’s iconic Tower 42 restaurant City Social lost its Michelin star at the food guide’s annual awards. Atherton thanked his former mentor during his speech, which also acknowledged the difficult climate for hospitality companies.

The capital’s list of three starred restaurants is still dominated by West London, with the roster now looking like this: Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, The Ledbury in Notting Hill, Hélène Darroze at The Connaught in Mayfair, Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill, Sketch Lecture Room & Library in Mayfair and Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in Park Lane.

Mayfair’s Bonheur by Matt Abe joined Atherton in gaining a second Michelin star only months after opening in autumn last year.

City AM favourite Legardo was among the London restaurants picking up its first star. “We wanted to offer a little bit of Spain in Shoreditch,” said head chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho.

Tom Brown received some good news in the 2026 Guide, earning a star for Tom Brown at the Capital in Knightsbridge, capping off a difficult few years that saw his Cornerstone and Pearly Queen restaurants close.

Other London restaurants to gain a star included Ambassadors Clubhouse, Somssi, Labome by Trivet, Michael Caines at the Stafford, Corenucopia by Care Smyth and the Kerfield Arms.

Michael Caines MBE said: “To be awarded a Michelin star at The Stafford London is a truly special moment. It is the first in the hotel’s history, and a first for my debut London residence, making it even more meaningful. Michelin recognition is always about the collective effort – the passion, discipline, and consistency of the entire team.”

There are a total of 15 two Michelin star restaurants in London and 68 one Michelin star restaurants.

For more information go to the Michelin website here.