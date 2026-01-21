Make your lunch break count: free learning and culture in the City

Setting a New Year’s resolution is one of those time-honoured traditions.

Indeed, it’s a ritual that can be traced some 4,000 years to the ancient Babylonian times, with citizens celebrating the New Year during a 12-day festival called Akitu. One common New Year’s resolution was the return of borrowed farm equipment.

While our goals may look different today, the desire to start afresh remains the same.

Across the Square Mile, many of us will embrace the promise of a new year with a resolution or intention to learn a new skill, be healthier, spend less time on social media, or engage in more quality reading (I think City AM is a great place to start!).

As with any resolution or new habit, the key to making it last is discipline and consistency. Whether you’re making the most of your lunch break or exploring what the Square Mile has to offer after work, here’s how to access the City’s extensive learning and development offer – including a range of cost-effective opportunities.

Step away from your desk and make the most of your lunch break in the City:

The London Symphony Orchestra offers free Friday lunchtime performances (23rd January and 6th February), as well as a vibrant programme of live recitals.

Catch a glimpse of the City’s ancient history and Roman life. Begin at the London Mithraeum at Bloomberg SPACE, where a 3 rd -century Roman temple is vividly reconstructed and showcased with artefacts (free admission, book online). Then visit the London Roman Amphitheatre to see the well-preserved ruins (free admission, book online).

New London Architecture, an organisation for London's built environment sector, offers free Friday lunchtime talks about London's historical and physical development, as well as a range of tours and networking opportunities focused on sustainability and development.

New year, new reads – make the most of the City of London’s Barbican and Community Libraries. They are free to join for anybody who lives, works, studies, or regularly visits the City (see website for details and locations).

Discover culture, workshops and new skills in the City:

