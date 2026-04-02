Wunderkind Launches New Braze Integration to Turn Identity Into Revenue-Driving, Orchestrated Customer Journeys

Wunderkind, the AI decisioning platform that combines identity resolution with cross-channel personalization to increase performance and reach, today announced the launch of its latest integration with Braze, the leading customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. The new integration is designed to help marketers recognize more of their visitors, activate real-time behavioral Signals, and orchestrate high-performing triggered journeys directly within Braze, driving incremental revenue lift from existing traffic and programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260402814850/en/

By connecting Wunderkind’s identity framework and high-intent behavioral Signals to Braze Canvas, brands can move beyond static campaigns to intelligent, real-time experiences that adapt to customer behavior across web, email and other touchpoints, unlocking net‑new revenue that traditional CRM programs leave on the tables. The integration enables marketers to bring triggered and CRM programs together under one roof in Braze, with shared frequency caps, suppression rules, and reporting.

“Marketers shouldn’t have to choose between performance and simplicity,” said Richard Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Wunderkind. “By bringing Wunderkind’s identity graph and high-intent Signals into Braze, we’re giving brands a way to recognize more of their shoppers, prioritize their highest-value triggered messages, and run everything inside a single environment their teams already know — without adding another system to manage or rebuilding existing journeys from scratch, and with a clear, measurable lift in triggered and lifecycle revenue.”

With Wunderkind’s integration for Braze, brands can:

Recognize more visitors and expand reach by identifying previously anonymous traffic across sessions, devices, and channels, then turning those visitors into addressable Braze profiles and subscription audiences.

by identifying previously anonymous traffic across sessions, devices, and channels, then turning those visitors into addressable Braze profiles and subscription audiences. Grow and enrich Braze lists by capturing more email opt-ins on-site and writing new subscribers — along with key attributes and events — directly into Braze in real time.

by capturing more email opt-ins on-site and writing new subscribers — along with key attributes and events — directly into Braze in real time. Scale high-intent triggered journeys by using Wunderkind’s Signals to detect meaningful behaviors like product and cart abandonment and pass those signals instantly into Braze Canvas for one-to-one email flows.

by using Wunderkind’s Signals to detect meaningful behaviors like product and cart abandonment and pass those signals instantly into Braze Canvas for one-to-one email flows. Unify CRM and triggered programs by coordinating Wunderkind-powered triggers with existing Braze campaigns, using shared frequency caps, suppression rules, and eligibility logic so triggered sends complement, rather than compete with, batch marketing.

by coordinating Wunderkind-powered triggers with existing Braze campaigns, using shared frequency caps, suppression rules, and eligibility logic so triggered sends complement, rather than compete with, batch marketing. Simplify compliance and mailability by checking subscription and mailability status in Braze before sends, and updating unsubscribe status back into Braze when customers opt out — keeping data aligned across systems.

by checking subscription and mailability status in Braze before sends, and updating unsubscribe status back into Braze when customers opt out — keeping data aligned across systems. Maintain operational efficiency with an integration that fits into existing Braze workflows, content, and reporting, minimizing the need for custom engineering while making every message smarter and more timely.

Brands leveraging Wunderkind’s identity framework have seen up to 8x lift in triggered revenue, and Wunderkind’s platform drives more than $5 billion in attributable sales annually across its client base.

Brands are already thinking about what this means for their own engagement strategies.

“At Kurt Geiger, we’re always looking at how our technology partners can work together more effectively. The integration between Wunderkind and Braze is an important development, bringing together capabilities that support a more connected approach to customer engagement,” said Gareth Rees-John, Chief Digital Officer at Kurt Geiger.

The Wunderkind integration for Braze is available now to mutual customers. To learn more about how Wunderkind and Braze work together to deliver measurable revenue lift from owned channels, visit www.wunderkind.co/partners/braze or contact your Wunderkind or Braze representative.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is redefining agentic marketing decisioning, where identity meets AI to drive personalized performance at scale. Its Autonomous Marketing Platform (AMP) uses a proprietary identity graph — built on billions of devices and trillions of digital events each year — to transform anonymous web traffic into known customers. AMP dynamically triggers one-to-one messages across email, text, and ads, optimizing creative, channel, and timing in real time. Seamlessly integrating via SDKs, APIs, and natively with leading ESPs and engagement platforms, Wunderkind fits into any modern stack without requiring replatforming. Brands like Harley-Davidson and Kendra Scott rely on Wunderkind to unlock reach and revenue, with more than $5 billion in attributable sales annually and consistently top-ranking channel performance.

Learn more at www.wunderkind.co.

About Braze

Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze helps brands deliver great customer experiences that drive value both for consumers and for their businesses. Built on a foundation of composable intelligence, BrazeAI™ allows marketers to combine and activate AI agents, models, and features at every touchpoint throughout the Braze Customer Engagement Platform for smarter, faster, and more meaningful customer engagement. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered decisioning and optimization, Braze enables companies to turn action into interaction through autonomous, 1:1 personalized experiences. The company has repeatedly been recognized as a Leader in marketing technology by industry analysts, and was voted a G2 “Best of Marketing and Digital Advertising Software Product” in 2025. Braze was also named a 2025 Best Companies To Work For by U.S. News & World Report, a 2025 America’s Greatest Companies by Newsweek, and a 2025 Fortune Best Workplace in Technology™ by Great Place To Work®. The company is headquartered in New York with 15 offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260402814850/en/

Contact

jillian.dimoff@wunderkind.co

Wunderkind announced the launch of its latest integration with Braze, turning identity into revenue-driving, orchestrated customer journeys. Company Logo