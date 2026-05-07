Wunderkind and Bloomreach Launch Native Integration to Convert Anonymous Traffic into Revenue

Wunderkind today announced a native integration with Bloomreach that helps brands identify more website visitors and activate them within existing customer journeys. By integrating the Wunderkind Autonomous Marketing Platform directly with Bloomreach’s agentic platform for intelligent personalization, Loomi AI, marketers can recognize more shoppers, trigger more high-performing campaigns, and drive incremental revenue — without changing how their teams work.

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Many ecommerce brands struggle to recognize a large portion of their site traffic, which limits the reach of their highest-converting campaigns. Wunderkind addresses this by combining a brand’s first-party data with a proprietary identity network that recognizes over 9 billion devices, more than a billion consumer profiles, and observes trillions of digital events annually. Wunderkind empowers Bloomreach users to immediately take action on these events. This enables brands to identify significantly more visitors and connect their behavior across sessions and devices — a foundation now available natively to Bloomreach customers.

Through the integration, Wunderkind’s identity and behavioral data flows directly into Loomi AI. High-intent actions such as product views, cart additions, and purchases are sent to Loomi AI in real time, triggering existing journeys such as cart recovery, browse follow-ups, and catalog alerts. Loomi AI continues to manage orchestration, messaging, consent, and reporting, while Wunderkind expands the pool of identifiable and addressable users.

With the integration, brands can:

Recognize more visitors: Identify 3–6x more site traffic and bring those users into existing journeys, rather than building new flows from scratch

Improve performance: Use richer behavioral and product data to drive more relevant messaging and higher conversion rates from current campaigns.

Scale responsibly: Align outreach with Bloomreach subscription, consent, and unsubscribe logic to ensure compliant communication at higher scale.

Prove impact: Measure incremental revenue and engagement lift driven by increased identification and more high-intent users

In early deployments, brands using Wunderkind alongside Bloomreach have seen powerful revenue increases, including a 3x increase in triggered email revenue for one household brand, driven by more identified visitors and more high-intent behavior flowing into familiar journeys.

“Our customers don’t want more tools — they want the tools they already use to perform better,” said Bill Ingram, CEO of Wunderkind. “By bringing Wunderkind’s capabilities directly into Bloomreach, we’re helping brands recognize more shoppers, action on events, and drive more revenue through the journeys they already manage. It’s a straightforward way to get more value from the stack they’ve already invested in.”

The Wunderkind–Bloomreach integration is available now for mutual customers globally. Brands can contact their Wunderkind account team or visit www.wunderkind.co to learn more.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is redefining agentic marketing decisioning, where identity meets AI to drive personalized performance across every channel. Its Autonomous Marketing Platform (AMP) uses a proprietary identity graph — built on billions of devices and trillions of digital events each year — to transform anonymous web traffic into known customers without relying on third-party cookies.

AMP dynamically triggers one-to-one messages across email, text, and ads, optimizing creative, channel, and timing in real time. Seamlessly integrating via SDKs, APIs, and natively with leading ESPs and engagement platforms, Wunderkind fits into any modern stack without requiring replatforming. Brands like Harley-Davidson, Perry Ellis, True Botanicals, and Kendra Scott rely on Wunderkind to unlock reach and revenue, with more than $5 billion in attributable sales annually and consistently top-ranking channel performance. Learn more at www.wunderkind.co.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the customer experience for brands around the world. Loomi AI, its agentic platform, understands every customer in context — then tailors their experience in real time. Connected to applications at every touchpoint, Loomi AI brings personalization to life across email, web, messaging, mobile apps, search, and more. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, Bloomreach powers end-to-end experiences for 1,400+ global brands, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.

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Contact

Media Contact:

Jillian Dimoff

Wunderkind

630.750.5613

jillian.dimoff@wunderkind.co

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