Avantia, Hoxton Ventures’ Portfolio Company, Acquired By Carta

Hoxton Ventures, the early-stage venture capital firm known for backing Europe’s next-generation unicorns, congratulated Avantia, the firm’s portfolio company and one of the earliest AI-native legal-tech companies, for its successful acquisition by Carta, the agentic enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for private capital that digitizes equity management, cap tables, and fund administration for over 50,000 companies and investors.

The acquisition, announced today, further reinforces Hoxton Ventures’ track record of identifying category-defining technology companies at an early stage, particularly businesses leveraging AI to transform legacy industries. Avantia’s growth reflects the increasing convergence of legal services, automation, and private market infrastructure as demand accelerates for more efficient, scalable operational platforms.

“When we first met James and the Avantia team over five years ago, the idea of an ‘AI-native’ law firm was radical,” said Hussein Kanji, Managing Partner at Hoxton Ventures. “They didn’t just build a tool; they built a new operating model for the most complex corners of the private markets. The company’s acquisition by Carta is the ultimate validation of Hoxton’s thesis: that the most significant value in AI lies in rebuilding legacy industries from the ground up.”

Today, Avantia works with more than 200 global asset managers, including nearly a third of the world’s largest funds, powering transactions tied to over $15 trillion in assets under management. Through the integration of Avantia’s AI-driven workflow engine, Ava, into Carta’s ERP platform, firms can now connect legal and compliance oversight directly with fund operations in one unified system—extending Carta’s existing approach across cap tables, valuations, fund tax, and fund administration. With Carta Law, every operational action is linked to an associated legal review and compliance approval within the same platform, while all compliance decisions are logged, auditable, and preserved as institutional knowledge to strengthen future dealmaking.

This acquisition reflects growing demand for AI-native infrastructure across financial and legal operations, as firms increasingly seek scalable, technology-enabled solutions to manage complexity and accelerate execution.

About Hoxton Ventures

Hoxton Ventures is a London-based venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology companies that can scale globally. The firm typically invests at the seed and pre-seed stages across sectors, with a focus on companies that have the potential to define new markets. Hoxton’s portfolio includes unicorns and market leaders such as Deliveroo, Darktrace, and Preply, as well as the next generation of standouts including Avantia Law, Cusp AI, Finster, Kitt, Peptone, Skin Analytics and many others. For more information, visit www.hoxtonventures.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513808604/en/

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