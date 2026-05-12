Elliptic Secures $120 Million Investment From Nasdaq Ventures, Deutsche Bank, One Peak and the British Business Bank

Elliptic, the global leader in digital asset decisioning, today announced the closing of a $120 million Series D fundraise led by One Peak, with participation from Nasdaq Ventures, Deutsche Bank and the British Business Bank. The round values Elliptic at $670 million.

These investors are among the most consequential institutions in global finance, together responsible for trillions in daily market activity, and they have placed their confidence in Elliptic. It is a signal about where the financial system is heading and who is trusted to underpin it, with Elliptic screening more of the global on-chain economy than any other private sector provider.

The fundraise will accelerate Elliptic’s mission to deliver the enterprise-grade on-chain analytics for the world’s largest and most demanding banks, fintechs, government agencies and crypto and payments companies in the world.

“As digital assets become more embedded in the global financial system, institutions need trusted infrastructure to manage compliance and risk at scale. Elliptic’s platform plays an important role in providing that infrastructure, helping firms navigate digital asset adoption with confidence and integrity,” said Gary Offner, Senior Vice President, Head of Nasdaq Ventures.

“The sustainable growth of digital assets depends on strong, institutional-grade risk and compliance foundations. For Deutsche Bank, these frameworks are critical to supporting the responsible development of the digital asset ecosystem and reinforcing trust as the market evolves. Our investment in Elliptic reflects our focus on strengthening these foundations,” said Sabih Behzad, Global Head of Digital Assets & Currencies Transformation, Deutsche Bank.

Over a decade of proprietary data, built for the AI-native age

Elliptic was first to bring AI-native compliance to enterprise scale in 2025, not as a feature, but as a fundamentally different way to run compliance operations. Today’s Series D funding will extend that lead. Elliptic has a structural advantage because of its data: founded in 2013, the company has spent over a decade building the deepest, most comprehensive proprietary dataset in the industry, spanning 65+ blockchains and refined through continuous collection and labelling of assets and entities.

Built on that foundation, Elliptic’s data and intelligence platform processes more contextual information per transaction than any competitor, enabling automated triage, faster decisions and significantly lower cost per investigation. The result is a compliance operation that can do more with less: alerts resolved in minutes not hours, human judgement reserved for where it genuinely matters, and the cost of compliance that falls as volume grows. This is what compliance teams at the world’s largest exchanges and financial institutions are up against. The promise of AI only holds if the data underneath it does too. Elliptic has spent thirteen years making sure it does.

Charlotte Lawrence, Managing Director of Direct Equity, British Business Bank said, “As institutional adoption of digital assets accelerates, the demand for scalable compliance solutions has never been higher. Elliptic pioneered the use of blockchain analytics to meet this challenge and has cemented its status as a global leader, screening over 1 billion transactions a week for 700+ customers in 30 countries. This investment also proves the British Growth Partnership is doing exactly what it was built to do: unlocking the explosive growth of UK technology scale-ups to deliver long term value for our pension funds.”

Stablecoins and tokenized assets are becoming foundational to global finance

Stablecoins and tokenized assets are no longer at the periphery of financial innovation. They are becoming the infrastructure through which value moves globally. In 2025, stablecoins processed $33 trillion in transactions1, for the exchanges and crypto-native businesses that process the majority of this volume, real-time compliance at scale is not a future requirement, it is an operational necessity today.

Now we are seeing structural adoption driven by institutions, payments firms and corporate treasury operations building directly on digital asset rails. Elliptic provides the intelligence infrastructure to do so safely, at speed and ahead of regulatory expectations.

“One Peak invests in category leaders and the signal we trust most is what customers say. We spoke to leading institutions from across all segments of the market, and they spoke with one voice: Elliptic is the leader in digital asset compliance, built on the industry’s most robust proprietary data, and it’s that data advantage that makes their AI genuinely market leading. Elliptic is the essential infrastructure for how stablecoins and tokenized assets move through the global financial system. That customer verdict is what drove our investment,” commented Humbert de Liedekerke Beaufort, Founding Partner, One Peak.

Real-time compliance for the future of on-chain finance

Two thirds of global crypto volume is transacted on exchanges that already rely on Elliptic, a foundation that now serves as the compliance backbone as those same assets move into traditional finance. Compliance at enterprise scale is an infrastructure problem for the exchanges handling billions in daily crypto volume and the financial institutions moving on chain alike. Elliptic is built to address this at every point of that journey. By powering Elliptic’s data and intelligence platform and AI-native compliance solutions with the industry’s deepest data layer, Elliptic enables institutions to monitor continuously and in real time, catching risk before it crystallises and directs human judgement only where it is genuinely needed. Elliptic is the compliance layer that scales without scaling cost, built to grow with the on-chain financial system itself.

​​”Financial systems are being rebuilt on-chain,” said Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic. “The institutions leading that transition need an on-chain analytics partner that matches their scale, their sophistication, and their ambition. The participation of Nasdaq Ventures, Deutsche Bank, One Peak and the British Business Bank, and the continued confidence of AlbionVC, Evolution Equity Partners and J.P. Morgan is a clear signal of their belief in us as market leaders. We built Elliptic for exactly this moment, and this funding lets us move faster to meet it.”

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the leader in digital asset decisioning, we have built the most comprehensive platform for efficiently extracting cryptoasset data and intelligence across blockchains with the greatest accuracy.

Our platform’s unrivalled uptime, scalability, depth and breadth of our data and intelligence means exacting organizations choose Elliptic for their compliance, risk management, intelligence operations and blockchain infrastructure needs.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington D.C., Miami, Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

1https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-01-08/stablecoin-transactions-rose-to-record-33-trillion-led-by-usdc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512331518/en/

Contact

Rachel Matthews

Global Marketing and Communications Director, Elliptic

rachel.matthews@elliptic.co