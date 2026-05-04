TITAN Group Completes the Acquisition of Keystone Cement in the United States

Regulatory News:

Titan SA (Euronext Brussels, Paris and Euronext Athens, TITC) announces that its subsidiary, Titan America SA (“Titan America”), has completed the acquisition of Keystone Cement, a Pennsylvania-based cement manufacturer and aggregates producer, following the agreement announced on 9 January 2026. With this closing, the three acquisitions announced by the Group since November 2025, are now complete:

Vracs de L’ Estuaire (port of Le Havre, France) – grinding plant with 0.6 million tons of annual clinker grinding capacity – announced on 6 November 2025, closed on 2 February 2026.

Traçim Çimento (Greater Istanbul market, Türkiye) – modern integrated cement plant with approximately 2.5 million tonnes of annual capacity, with rights to a permit for a second integrated production line of 2.5 million tonnes – announced on 11 December 2025, closed on 5 March 2026.

Keystone Cement (Pennsylvania, United States) – integrated cement plant with 990,000 short tons of annual clinker production capacity, with commercial aggregates opportunities – announced on 9 January 2026, closed on 1 May 2026.

The contribution of these transactions and the broader execution of TITAN Forward 2029 will be discussed at the Group’s first-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

– The press release issued by Titan America SA may be consulted on the website of Titan America SA via the link below: https://ir.titanamerica.com/press-releases

– This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan SA via the link: https://ir.titanmaterials.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

– For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan America SA

Titan America is a leading vertically-integrated producer of cement and building materials in the high-growth economic mega-regions of the U.S. East Coast, with operations and leading market positions across Florida, the Mid-Atlantic, and Metro New York/New Jersey. Titan America’s family of company brands includes Essex Cement, Roanoke Cement, Keystone Cement, Titan Florida, Titan Virginia Ready-Mix, S&W Ready-Mix, Powhatan Ready Mix, Titan Mid-Atlantic Aggregates, and Separation Technologies. Titan America’s operations include cement plants, construction aggregates and sand mines, ready-mix concrete plants, concrete block plants, fly ash production facilities, marine import and rail terminals, and distribution hubs.

About ΤΙΤΑΝ Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe – including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France – and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. The Group’s commitment to responsible growth is reflected in its net-zero ambition for 2050, its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and on Euronext Athens, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the completed acquisitions and the Group’s strategic and financial performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties; actual outcomes may differ materially. TITAN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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Contact

media@titanmaterials.com