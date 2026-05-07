Kohort Closes $7 Million Series A Led by The Raine Group, Launching Full Suite of UA Agents

Kohort today announced the completion of its $7 million Series A fundraising round to build user acquisition (UA) agents for mobile game studios. The round is led by The Raine Group, who invested in Kohort’s seed round.

UA Agents: Context engineering meets signal engineering

Kohort’s thesis is that in a world where every AI company is racing to give agents the right context, accurate long-term predictions are the only context that matters for UA. That conviction sits at the core of the UA operating system that Kohort is building.

Current UA agents naively optimize campaigns with low or no context of i) the ad network algorithm and how it reacts to changes in signals, ii) the conflict between short- and long-term LTV (“whales”) and its implication on ROAS and iii) the ultimate goal of a game studio – wasteless UA spend while scaling revenue.

Kohort is focusing its agent suite on three capabilities:

Campaign Optimization and the expansion of Kohort’s flagship product, Ktrl. Ktrl generates network-specific bidding strategies and targets for every campaign a studio runs. It supports ROAS, CPI, and CPE/CPA campaign types, and integrates directly with ad networks, to drive every campaign toward 100% ROAS. Ktrl is available today at kohort.io/ktrl.

and the expansion of Kohort’s flagship product, Ktrl. Ktrl generates network-specific bidding strategies and targets for every campaign a studio runs. It supports ROAS, CPI, and CPE/CPA campaign types, and integrates directly with ad networks, to drive every campaign toward 100% ROAS. Ktrl is available today at kohort.io/ktrl. Deep Research. On-demand research into any UA trend, cross-referenced against a studio’s historical data and benchmarked against the $1 billion in annual spend flowing through Kohort’s platform. This brings the investigative work of a senior UA manager, delivered at the click of a button.

On-demand research into any UA trend, cross-referenced against a studio’s historical data and benchmarked against the $1 billion in annual spend flowing through Kohort’s platform. This brings the investigative work of a senior UA manager, delivered at the click of a button. Automated Reporting. Tailored, thorough decks and reports generated automatically, so every function from CEO to Product, LiveOps to UA operates from the same source of truth.

All three agents are backed by Kohort’s predictive models, trained on $6 billion of historical UA spend across hundreds of games, and delivering daily campaign-specific predictions with 95% accuracy. The platform integrates with a studio’s existing data warehouse and trains client-specific models in under 20 minutes.

“We are building agents – not just a Claude wrapper – and the predictions underneath them, to make that possible. User acquisition is one of the most critical and difficult operations for a mobile gaming studio,” said Dan Marcus, CEO of Kohort. “The best UA teams operate more like high-frequency traders than marketers, and they need agents that act on real context, not vague signals.”

Series A Fundraising Round

The $7 million Series A was led by The Raine Group, expanding Raine’s existing relationship with Kohort following its seed investment in 2025 and a commercial partnership with the platform over the past nine months. The funds will support development of Kohort’s agent suite.

“Kohort has a clear pathway to become a category-defining platform in UA Agents, and solve the biggest problem in mobile apps today,” said John Salter, Partner and Co-Founder at The Raine Group. “The Kohort team is lean, AI-native and delivers high quality results at speed. We believe that Kohort’s predictive LTV capabilities and UA optimization technology provide the building blocks for future partnership opportunities, including the potential for a new product around user acquisition financing.”

About Kohort

Kohort is a mobile gaming analytics, forecasting, and UA optimization company with an ML-based predictive analytics platform built for decision-makers in the gaming and consumer sectors. Leveraging advanced machine learning and cohort-based forecasting, Kohort helps mobile game studios, operators, finance teams, and investors optimize user acquisition spend and perform M&A due diligence. Learn more at https://kohort.io.

About The Raine Group

The Raine Group is a leading global merchant bank with an integrated focus on both advisory and principal investments in the TMT sectors. Founded in 2009, Raine has advised on some of the largest and most cutting-edge transactions in the history of TMT and has leveraged that experience to be an active, strategic value-add growth investor. Headquartered in New York, Raine has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona, Mumbai, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, please visit raine.com.

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