Corvera co-founder: Brits have it too comfortable

Corvera was founded by Christopher Kong in 2025

The boss of Corvera has said Brits take a too comfortable, risk-averse approach after moving his AI startup from London to San Francisco.

Corvera co-founder and chief executive Christopher Kong, an Oxford graduate who launched a fast-growing vegan food range before setting up the AI business in October last year, said he found it easier to convince customers of the merits of new AI tools for their business in the US compared to the UK.

“I think in the UK, perhaps people have had it more comfortable and there’s a bit more of a safety net and therefore there’s more to lose and perhaps not too much to gain…whereas in the US it’s the complete opposite, you have everything potentially to lose, but also everything to potentially gain.” Kong said in an interview with City AM.

“And I think, people are surrounded by success stories in the US, like everywhere you look in the Bay, right? Every road sign, every bus stop, every bus, it’s just plastered by a success story in the world of tech.

“And I think that trickles down, not just in the tech companies and the entrepreneurs, but all the way down to every strata of society. I think everyone has now, as a result, more risk appetite, because they see that success and they see how these tech companies have become so successful and they want to be part of that journey, even if they’re just an early customer. The same can’t be said in London.”

Last month Corvera completed a $4.2m (£3m) seed funding round to accelerate its expansion in automating operations for consumer packaged goods brands.

The round was led by 6 Degrees Capital, with participation from over 20 venture capital and angel investors including 20VC, Rebel Fund, Duke Capital Partners, and Multimodal Ventures.

The raise follows Corvera’s participation in Y Combinator’s Winter 2026 cohort – selected from more than 30,000 applicants globally – where it also received backing from alumni founders.