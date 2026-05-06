Results of AngloGold Ashanti plc’s 2026 Annual General Meeting

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) held its 2026 Annual General Meeting (“2026 AGM”) at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 5 May 2026, and today announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the Notice of AGM published on 26 March 2026 (the “AGM Notice”). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the AGM Notice.

All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the 2026 AGM, along with the AGM Notice, is available on the Company’s website at www.anglogoldashanti.com.

Resolution Votes For1 % Votes Against % Votes Withheld/

Abstentions2 Broker

Non-Votes 1. To receive the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts 410,131,960 99.99 48,784 0.01 691,627 10,323,980 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 384,007,796 93.50 26,710,298 6.50 154,277 10,323,980 3. To elect Mr. Marcus Randolph as a director 409,939,795 99.82 737,436 0.18 195,140 10,323,980 4. To re-elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director 410,496,074 99.96 183,313 0.04 192,984 10,323,980 5. To re-elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director 410,624,483 99.99 53,604 0.01 194,284 10,323,980 6. To re-elect Mr. Bruce Cleaver as a director 409,840,346 99.80 839,403 0.20 192,622 10,323,980 7. To re-elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director 380,026,140 92.54 30,655,976 7.46 190,255 10,323,980 8. To re-elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director 407,675,665 99.27 3,005,360 0.73 191,346 10,323,980 9. To re-elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director 319,230,471 77.73 91,445,187 22.27 196,713 10,323,980 10. To re-elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director 410,613,740 99.98 64,567 0.02 194,064 10,323,980 11. To re-elect Ms. Nicky Newton-King as a director 409,239,702 99.65 1,442,863 0.35 189,806 10,323,980 12. To re-elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director 408,028,556 99.35 2,649,778 0.65 194,037 10,323,980 13. To re-elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director 408,254,685 99.41 2,422,837 0.59 194,849 10,323,980 14. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as statutory auditor of the Company 420,961,551 99.97 109,438 0.03 125,362 0 15. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company’s statutory auditor 410,501,685 99.94 255,527 0.06 115,159 10,323,980 16. To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company 420,970,447 99.98 101,778 0.02 124,126 0 17. To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000 309,205,954 75.31 101,344,934 24.69 321,483 10,323,980

1. Votes ‘for’ include those votes giving the Chair discretion. 2. For all relevant purposes votes which are “withheld” or “abstained” are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.

On Friday, 13 March 2026, the record date as set out in the AGM Notice, there were 505,577,721 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

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Contact

Media

Andrea Maxey

+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199

amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Yatish Chowthee

+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@aga.gold

Andrea Maxey

+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199

amaxey@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

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