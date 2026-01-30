London must wake up to the morning economy

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: The skyline of the London's financial district is illuminated by the sunrise on December 02, 2024 in London, England. The Confederation Of British Business (CBI) has released a survey that says expectations of growth among British businesses are negative for the first time this year, since Rachel Reeves's budget. October's budget, the first of the new Labour government, saw a rise in employers' National Insurance contributions, while private sector activity declined in the three months to November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The nightlife in London may grab the headlines but it’s time to turn the spotlight on the morning economy, says Seb Robert

Are the capital’s policymakers stumbling around in the dark when it comes to the city’s economy?

Nightlife and evening footfall have been a priority for those looking to rev up London’s economy for some time now. Nightlife Czars, 24 hour tube services and a Nightlife Taskforce.

All important and noble pursuits. And I am not here to disparage those efforts. But if we are to truly push London as a 24hr city, then we also need to be looking a bit earlier in the day. In fact, you need to be looking a lot earlier.

The capital’s fastest-growing economic activity is happening before 8am, largely out of sight and largely unrecognised. The real bellwether of how London is growing, working and spending now shows up at dawn.

Delivery data shows that there is a ‘hidden economy’ awakening as many of us are just rolling out of bed, or making our coffees, bleary-eyed. When tools, pharmacy prescriptions, equipment and supplies start moving earlier, it tells you something bigger has already changed across the city. There’s been a clear shift. Delivery doesn’t create this activity, but it does reflect it. Supplies move earlier only when the work they enable has already shifted.

As one of London’s largest same-day courier networks, we are seeing this shift firsthand. Gophr’s data show that pre-8am deliveries now outnumber evening runs by more than two to one across the capital. Meanwhile, in areas long treated as evening bellwethers, such as Soho, courier activity is down 14 per cent year-on-year.

For years, the ‘hidden economy’ was associated with nights and weekends: hospitality, culture, events and late-shift work keeping the city alive after dark. That economy still exists, and is worth fighting for, but it is no longer where the most significant momentum sits.

Trade, construction and facilities deliveries now dominate the capital’s busiest hours. Pharmaceutical logistics have surged as healthcare moves faster and closer to patients. Offices, hospitals and building sites increasingly rely on supplies arriving before the official workday even begins. Delivery has become part of the critical infrastructure that allows the rest of the city to function.

Dawn chorus

Delivery sits at the centre of this because it crosses industries. Couriers cut between building sites, pharmacies, offices, garages, hospitals and homes. And if their days are starting earlier, then so does everyone else. Builders on site, clinicians on rota, facilities teams unlocking buildings, and cafés opening to serve them. All before the dawn chorus.

We’re also seeing loading bays fill before breakfast. Coffee shops and bakeries see footfall long before commuter peaks. Economic life is being pulled forward, hour by hour, reshaping how neighbourhoods function and how infrastructure is used.

The only people not waking up are the policymakers.

London quite rightly celebrates its nightlife, but investment, planning and transport policy still overwhelmingly prioritise evening visibility over morning function. The morning economy is quieter. Its workforce is already moving while most decision-makers are asleep. But it is increasingly one of the city’s primary economic engines. Yet planning, transport and licensing policy still overwhelmingly prioritise evening visibility over morning function.

It also, arguably, means a more resilient economy. A city that runs smoothly at 6am is better equipped to absorb disruption at 6pm, as supply chains that function before the day begins reduce congestion, competition for resources, and failure points later on.

This isn’t a competition between night and dawn. Any major city needs to have both running alongside the 9-5. One is simply quieter, earlier, and easier to ignore.

Which is exactly why policy needs to wake up.