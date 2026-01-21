Vibrance festival to light up City evenings this January

The City of London’s built environment – its streets, squares and landmarks – reflects nearly two thousand years of change and reinvention.

Between 17:30 and 20:30 on January 29 and 30, the City will transform once more, with the award-winning Guildhall School of Music and Drama Production Studio presenting a brand-new – and free – festival of light and sound – Vibrance – illuminating the heart of the Square Mile.

The trail brings together artists, designers and performers from the Guildhall School to reimagine the City after dark, inviting visitors to rediscover the City’s architectural treasures in a whole new light.

Five historic and iconic locations will be the focus of Vibrance, clustered around Liverpool Street, Moorgate, Bank and Mansion House stations:

Guildhall Yard : a coordinate series of projected visuals will illuminate one of the City’s most historic sites.

: a coordinate series of projected visuals will illuminate one of the City’s most historic sites. St Giles’ Cripplegate : an Extended Reality (XR) installation, where sound, light and Virtual Reality (VR) technology merge for an otherworldly effect.

: an Extended Reality (XR) installation, where sound, light and Virtual Reality (VR) technology merge for an otherworldly effect. St Alphage London Wall & Garden : illuminated to form a striking stage for a singer to give a live performance, wearing a mesmerising audio-responsive costume – an experimental performance fusing opera and electronic music.

: illuminated to form a striking stage for a singer to give a live performance, wearing a mesmerising audio-responsive costume – an experimental performance fusing opera and electronic music. Salters’ Garden : a sonic installation, guiding audiences along a hidden route of speakers woven through the greenery to create a spatial audio experience.

: a sonic installation, guiding audiences along a hidden route of speakers woven through the greenery to create a spatial audio experience. Milton Court: a series of visual lightworks created by Guildhall Digital Design and Production artists, reflecting on inner-city life and its impact on the human experience.

The City of London Corporation is supporting the festival with funding from our Destination City Partnership Fund – one of six projects to receive funding so far.

The Fund supports organisations with creative and innovative initiatives that deliver against the City Corporation’s Destination City objectives – such as engaging City workers, encouraging inclusivity, and building a City where people want to live, learn, work and explore. Funding of up to £20,000 is available.

So, if you’re looking to shake off the January blues, why not experience Vibrance? And if you share its innovative spirit and want to help build a thriving Square Mile, consider applying for funding from the Partnership Fund.

Destination City is the City of London Corporation’s growth strategy for the Square Mile. We want to make the City even more attractive – to investors, students, workers and visitors alike – by showcasing all that it has to offer.Click here to explore more.