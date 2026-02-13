Real Housewives of London renewed for second season

Paddington dwellers beware – Amanda Cronin is officially back, with Hayu today announcing that production has officially begun on season two of The Real Housewives of London.

The new seasons sees the return of all cast members from season one including Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger, while some new “friends of” will also feature.

The season is set to premier on Hayu later this year.

It comes after a high-drama first season, in which the housewives frequented London hotspots like Sketch, Scott’s and Chiltern Firehouse, as well as travelling to the Cotswolds and Scotland.

Even the Square Mile got a taste of the action thanks to City WAG Panthea, married to high-profile lawyer, and former Master Solicitor, Ed Parker.

The series featured one episode where the pair attended a formal dinner at Guildhall with the Lord Mayor as Master and Mistress Solicitor.

Panthea previously said adding an income stream to contribute to the household amid rapid inflation was a prime motivator for joining the show.

Other prominent London housewives include Amanda Cronin, rumoured to be the show’s second richest cast member, who made a name for herself in season one by denouncing influencer Juliet Angus as a wannabe for living in Paddington.

The success for the London edition comes after a long wait for the city to feature in the franchise, which began in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Since then, the show has launched 31 other versions before coming to London last year, with the producers reportedly struggling to find enough wealthy and willing participants.

It is the third version of the franchise to be set in the UK, coming after The Real Housewives of Cheshire and The Real Housewives of Jersey.

Produced by UTAS UK Productions (SNL UK, Made in Chelsea), a division of Universal Studio Group, The Real Housewives of London marks a milestone for Hayu as its first-ever original commission.