Bonus season and the illusion of wealth

As bonus season begins across the City, many higher earners continue to struggle to manage the difference between headline pay and usable cash

Headline pay figures for City bonuses always grab attention and this year the expectation is cash bonuses will not disappoint. For many city professionals this is the moment to build liquidity, buy property or pay down debt.

Yet for the growing number of people working in private markets, the relationship between headline compensation and usable wealth is becoming increasingly strained. Bonuses may be paid, but carried interest, which is often the most significant component of long-term rewards, is taking longer to arrive.

Differential between on-paper earnings and cash in the bank has increased

Corporate M&A activity, including exits, such as IPOs, have stalled over the last few years which has made distributions less predictable. As a result, the gap between on-paper earnings and cash in the bank has increased for many private market professionals.

This matters because remuneration in this sector looks nothing like a conventional salary. Regular monthly income is just a part of the picture. Cash bonuses are episodic but broadly anticipated. Carried interest, by contrast, is long-dated, uncertain in timing and dependent on fund performance. While the ultimate sums may be substantial, carry represents future liquidity, not current cashflow, which is critical.

Lumpy income presents specific challenges

The tension is most obvious in property finance. Mortgages are still structured around steady monthly income, even as compensation in private equity and related fields has become increasingly lumpy and backended. A bonus can help fund a deposit or accelerate a purchase, but servicing long-term debt through rigid monthly repayments sits uneasily with irregular, lumpy income. Traditional lending models have been slow to adapt to this reality.

As carry accrues, the problem often intensifies. Professionals may hold significant unrealised value across multiple funds while facing very real short-term commitments such as education costs, tax liabilities or capital calls into successor funds. In these years, it is common to feel well paid yet financially constrained.

Aligning liabilities and income can be challenging

Liquidity management therefore is critical. Debt requires a different lens. For those with meaningful expected payments on the cards, an interest-only mortgage can better reflect how income is ultimately realised. Rather than forcing capital repayment through monthly cashflow, the principal can be reduced episodically as bonuses or carry distributions are paid in an attempt to align liabilities with the timing of assets.

Revolving credit facilities can play a similar role. Instead of holding large cash balances against future obligations, a revolving loan allows liquidity to be drawn when commitments arise and repaid as income crystallises. In effect, it mirrors the capital call and distribution mechanics familiar from fund structures, offering flexibility without permanently trying up capital in low-yielding accounts.

Currency exposure can present additional challenges

Foreign exchange is another often overlooked factor. Many City professionals are paid in one currency, spend in another and invest globally. Bonuses may arrive in dollars while a property purchase could be in sterling and carry distributions may be offshore. In these circumstances, foreign exchange risk is not incidental, it can materially affect outcomes.

What emerges is not a story of excessive complexity, but of misalignment. Compensation structures in private markets have evolved, while personal financial frameworks have lagged behind. The irony is that many professionals can expertly manage liquidity and long-term value creation on behalf of investors yet rely on far cruder tools when managing their own balance sheets.

