The chimp paradox and City wellbeing: managing your emotional brain at work

In the City of London, we are proud to be home to world‑leading institutions, ambitious businesses, and a diverse workforce. But behind every thriving organisation are people who need the space, support, and tools to thrive.

As Town Clerk and CEO, I understand how important wellbeing is to organisational success. As we continue to invest in Destination City and build an inclusive, welcoming environment that “earns the commute,” our ambition remains simple: that everyone who works or lives here feels able to flourish.

Balancing ‘the chimp’ and ‘the human’

For me, well-being is about achieving a healthy balance between how we feel, how we think, and how we function in our day‑to‑day lives. I have always been struck by the framework in The Chimp Paradox, which distinguishes between our emotional brain, “the Chimp,” and our rational brain, “the Human”. When those two parts of us pull in different directions, we can experience stress, frustration and become overwhelmed.

At its heart, wellbeing is about managing that natural tension, and in an organisation like the City of London Corporation, that really matters. When colleagues feel well, they bring out the best in themselves, which in turn brings out the best for the City.

Underpinning the City’s competitiveness

We are proud to provide the safety, infrastructure, planning, regulation and public spaces that underpin the City’s global competitiveness. From our award-winning planning team promoting growth in the Eastern Cluster to the City of London Police keeping the Square Mile one of the safest business districts in the world, our services are here to assist a thriving global City.

The role of arts and culture

And the City’s internationally renowned Barbican Centre, Guildhall School of Music & Drama, libraries, museums, and heritage sites all grant access to high-quality art engagements that can help us switch off and lessen daily stress.

Over the years, I have learnt that recognising organisational strain early and talking about it without shame is a strength. Understanding why you are reacting in a certain way, rather than judging yourself for it, is often the first step back to balance.

My personal approach to resilience

For my own part, having a solid foundation at the start of the day makes all the difference. I am in the gym first thing every morning, so by the time I arrive at Guildhall, I feel centred, focused and ready for the day ahead.

I also try to keep healthy boundaries around work by protecting time for my family, reading, and rest. And when pressure does start to build, I have learnt not to internalise it, and I speak openly with colleagues and friends to process issues in a healthier way.

A wide range of resources

· The City Wellbeing Centre offers affordable therapeutic support for people who live or work in the City of London and neighbouring boroughs.

· The City Connections also links people to health and wellbeing services in the Square Mile.

· The City Belonging Project brings workers together across the City, including through the recently launched City Mental Health Network.

· The Proper Blokes Club is a free walk and talk in the City for men, every Tuesday at 10am.

· The Dragon Café welcomes anyone to free and open events designed to break the stress cycle and build resilience.

· The Lady Mayor’s Appeal is committed to changing attitudes around mental health and strives to create healthier and more inclusive workplaces.

· There a range of active activities in the Square Mile, like the Pana Run Club, RunWESTIN, Friday Night Lights run club, or the City Bouldering – City of London club.

· And if you need a quiet break, the Square Mile’s 180 gardens, green spaces and historic churchyards are a wonderful place to reset.

The Square Mile offers countless ways to feel grounded, aided and part of something bigger. Wellbeing may be a journey, but it is one that we intend to take with you, every step of the way.

