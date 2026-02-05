London Town Clerk: I love the wardrobe – the tights connect me to the City’s heritage

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Ian Thomas takes us through being Town Clerk of London in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Ian Thomas CBE

Ian Thomas CBE Job title: Town Clerk and chief executive of the City of London Corporation

Town Clerk and chief executive of the City of London Corporation Previous roles: Chief executive, deputy chief executive and executive director

Chief executive, deputy chief executive and executive director Age: 56

56 Born: Sheffield, UK

Sheffield, UK Lives: in the Square Mile

in the Square Mile Studied: Newfield comprehensive, Sheffield; HNC business and finance, East Ham College of Technology; vocational post-grad leadership development programme, Level 7 Executive Coaching and Mentoring (ILM); MA in professional practice (change management), Lancaster University.

Newfield comprehensive, Sheffield; HNC business and finance, East Ham College of Technology; vocational post-grad leadership development programme, Level 7 Executive Coaching and Mentoring (ILM); MA in professional practice (change management), Lancaster University. Talents: What comes out strongly in 360-degree reviews is an ability to collaborate and empowering people to be the best they can be.

What comes out strongly in 360-degree reviews is an ability to collaborate and empowering people to be the best they can be. Motto: ‘Better Never Stops’.

‘Better Never Stops’. Biggest perk of the job? Getting to work with the people I work with.

Getting to work with the people I work with. Coffee order: Oat latte

Oat latte Cocktail order: Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita Favourite book: ‘The Chimp Paradox’ by Professor Steve Peters

What was your first job?

My Jamaican parents had a very strong work ethic, so I had a paper round aged 11 and worked part time in a bakery when I was 15. My first proper job was here in the City, at barely 17, where I trained as an accountancy assistant for the NSPCC in Farringdon.

What was your first role in the City or public service?

Following my apprenticeship, I moved slightly east to take up a role as a finance officer in the London Borough of Newham and then onto becoming a principal finance officer in Tower Hamlets.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in public service?

I’ve always had a passion for what I described as ‘doing some good’. As a youngster, when my dream of becoming a footballer was brought to an abrupt end due to injury, combining a head for figures with work in protecting vulnerable children was gratifying for me.

Since my earlier roles, I developed a penchant for working with others to figure out innovative ways to improve outcomes for communities and was able to do some impactful work with many talented and committed colleagues. I have been fortunate to have been given development opportunities to work on service design and commissioning of what are called ‘frontline services’ – across housing, social care, education, community safety and health. And later in my career I’ve been able to join up the dots into regeneration, creating places that flourish and boosting local economies.

What exactly does being the ‘Town Clerk of London’ mean?

Principally I am the City Corporation’s head of paid service (chief executive), leading over 4,700 colleagues, stewarding one of the UK’s most historic civic institutions. I am the principal adviser to the elected Members comprising 100 common councillors and 25 alderman, but I can only do this because I have a very talented team of people who I work alongside. Our members provide the policy steer and draw on their own considerable expertise to help us strive towards world‑class delivery of services across the Square Mile and way beyond.

It’s an ancient role, over 750 years old with modern responsibilities, spanning governance, public services, culture, asset and infrastructure management, economic security, climate action and strategy. Led by our Lady Mayor, Dame Susan Langley, and chairman of policy and resources Chris Hayward, we also have a key role in promoting UK financial and professional services – the beating heart of the UK economy, with a tax contribution of £110bn annually.

And are you a fan of the wardrobe?

In a word, yes. I respect it hugely. The wigs, gowns and court dress and even the tights connect us to the City’s judicial heritage and centuries of civic tradition. When worn, they remind us that we’re custodians of something much bigger than ourselves.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The contrast. Nowhere blends medieval streets, financial innovation, world‑leading culture and green spaces so seamlessly. One second, you’re looking at Sir Christopher Wren’s St Paul’s Cathedral, the next you’re being towered over by Karen Cook’s Horizon 22. Then you can walk from a Roman amphitheatre to a global banking HQ or a chamber concert within minutes. There’s no place like this anywhere else in the world.

And one thing you would change?

I’d continue pushing to make the City feel welcoming to even more people, at more times of day. In current parlance: un-squaring the square mile!

In line with our ‘Destination City’ and Cultural Heritage ambitions – even more vibrancy, more cultural activity, and more reasons for residents, workers and visitors to linger. This will build on our recent success in comfortably eclipsing £100bn in GDP for the first time. That’s the direction we’re heading in.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch or meeting?

That’s unfair! I have had the immense privilege of working with and meeting some incredible people. Every day there are examples of why I am so fortunate to be able to collaborate with our incredible staff and Members. The City of London Corporation holds immense convening power, and the list of individuals who have walked through the Guildhall and Mansion House is mightily impressive. If pressed and I offered meeting His Majesty, the King, my wonderful late mother would approve.

And any business faux pas?

Too many to pick – thanks for the prompt. Orange juice on the chairman, wine down a lovely dress. My older daughter has dyspraxia and I’m beginning to understand where she gets it from.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Receiving a CBE in January 2019 for services to local government and children’s services meant a great deal, though it was really a recognition of the brilliant teams I was fortunate to lead, particularly in Derbyshire and Rotherham.

And over three years ago being appointed 51st Town Clerk and chief executive of the City of London Corporation, a prominent global organisation, is the honour of my career.

I have been fortunate to have been given opportunities by sponsors and mentors to lead some transformative work, with many remarkable individuals – far too many to mention individually. And for this, I am grateful.

And who do you look up to?

Anyone who simply tries their best – honestly. I admire those who work hard at being the best they can be.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

‘Ian, focus on delivery and everything else will fall into place’ – Dr. Owen Williams, then CEO Calderdale Council. Being advised to obtain a master’s degree and to search out a mentor and coach were also great pieces of advice received.

And the worst?

‘You might need to dress down a bit to get the job’ – this advice wasn’t taken.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely! Notwithstanding numerous challenges we must navigate, the City remains one of the world’s most dynamic places to work, and with our ‘Destination City’ initiative gathering pace, we’re well‑placed to build a City that is more vibrant, more inclusive, and future‑ready. Beyond the square mile our reach is extensive and equally as exciting and I am looking forward to working with Members, partners, the business and livery communities, my teams and residents on year three of delivering our Corporate Plan and People Strategy.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Navigating politics is key to my role and this question is deeply (small ‘p’) political. Too many great places – you can’t draw me on this.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Hmmm er, as above.

Where’s home during the week?

I stay locally which is close enough to be fully present for the City, but private enough to keep family life grounded.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Here in the City in the main. However, as a proud northern man, I try my best to get back up to Sheffield every so often.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Family holiday to Jamaica – definitely.