Little Moons founder Vivien Wong: Building a London factory was one of our best decisions

Little Moons was founded in 2010 by Vivien and her brother Howard Wong

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Vivien Wong, co-founder of ice cream mochi brand Little Moons, takes us through her entrepreneurial career in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Vivien Wong

Vivien Wong Job title: Co-founder of Little Moons Mochi

Co-founder of Little Moons Mochi Previous roles: Business analyst at Barclays

Business analyst at Barclays Age: 46

46 Born: Wembley, London

Wembley, London Lives: Maida Vale, London

Maida Vale, London Studied: Business and Economics

Business and Economics Talents: I have a particular talent for undoing any training my dog has received, I am also a talented snack supplier.

I have a particular talent for undoing any training my dog has received, I am also a talented snack supplier. Motto: “You have two lives – the second begins when you realise you only have one.”

“You have two lives – the second begins when you realise you only have one.” Biggest perk of the job? Endless supplies of Little Moons

Endless supplies of Little Moons Favourite Little Moons flavour: Pistachio

Pistachio Coffee order: Matcha Latte with soya milk

Matcha Latte with soya milk Cocktail order: Vesper Martini

Vesper Martini Favourite book: Memoirs of a Geisha

What was your first job?

Working in my parents’ bakery – packing cakes and biscuits on weekends and during school holidays. Once I was old enough to drive, I graduated to doing local deliveries around London.

Whenever I see delivery drivers rushing around trying to dodge parking attendants with armfuls of boxes, it takes me straight back. It was definitely a character-building experience.

What was your first role in the City?

After qualifying as a chartered accountant, I joined Barclays and then Barclays Capital in their finance team.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the City?

At university, the City felt like an exciting place to start, although in hindsight I didn’t fully understand what I was signing up for.

I learnt a lot and worked with incredibly smart people, but I also realised I wanted more control over my time. When my father was diagnosed with cancer, it really sharpened that perspective. It pushed me to start ticking things off my bucket list and at the top was starting my own business. So I handed in my notice and took the leap.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

I’m now based in Farringdon, and I love the mix of old and new across the City. Walking down High Holborn or Fetter Lane towards Soho, I often find myself looking up as there’s so much history in every corner.

London has always been a place of craft and mastery, and I like to think we carry a bit of that through at Little Moons, where every mochi is still carefully made in our West London factory.

And one thing you would change?

More diversity of thought. There’s a huge amount of talent in the City, but often similar backgrounds lead to similar ways of thinking. The most interesting ideas tend to come from people who don’t follow the typical path.

What’s been your most memorable business meeting?

Meeting Jack Keenan, a former Diageo executive, and his wife Linda at a dinner in 2010 has always stayed with me. He told incredible stories from his career, including his time as one of the most frequent flyers on Concorde, which he described as a flying private members’ club mixing rock stars, royalty and executives. He really should have written a book. I went on to seek his advice when making big decisions at Little Moons. He had that rare ability to help you think more clearly.

And any business faux pas?

Early in my career, I spent a dinner with a friend gently (not so gently) taking the mickey out of her sister’s new boyfriend, who was unfortunately sitting right there with us. A few months later, he joined my team as a manager… and if that wasn’t awkward enough, he went on to become her husband. A good reminder that the world is very small and to always be on your best behaviour.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Seeing people queuing outside a Tesco before opening time to buy Little Moons. It was one of those slightly surreal moments where you realise something you’ve built has genuinely connected with people.

And who do you look up to?

Other women in business – particularly those who have had the courage to do things differently and build a life and career that feels true to them.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Whatever job you have, do the best work of your life. There’s always something to learn, even if it’s not immediately obvious. That mindset has stayed with me – it builds a standard you carry forward.

And the worst?

Early on, a respected industry figure suggested we spend all the money we had earmarked for building a factory on marketing instead. In hindsight, owning our factory has been one of our biggest strengths – it’s given us complete control over quality and consistency. It was a useful reminder that even well-intentioned advice isn’t always right for your business. You still have to trust your own judgement.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely, we’ve just launched Mini Moons exclusively into Sainsbury’s, and the response so far has been really encouraging. It feels like a great moment for the brand and has given us strong momentum going into the year. We’re now looking to build on that and expand more widely, including internationally.

We’re going for lunch – where are we going?

Lilibet’s in Mayfair – ideally on the terrace with their Royale seafood platter, French fries and a glass of champagne. They leave a tantalus of eau de vie on the table, which tends to mean lunch runs into dinner.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

A sake and a few skewers at Hotori on New Fetter Lane.

Where’s home during the week?

Maida Vale.

And at the weekend?

Usually out in the countryside for a hike with our dog, or for a weekend away – Paris, Italy or Ibiza.

You’ve got two weeks off — where are you going and who with?

With both my husband and I having demanding jobs, we tend to choose somewhere we can fully switch off – ideally a Mandarin Oriental, Aman or Belmond property in a beautiful setting. But equally, some of my favourite trips are with my mum. Spending that time together feels incredibly special.