JMW head of real estate: Despite the challenges, I’m optimistic about the housing market

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Sophie Maryan, head of residential real estate at JMW Solicitors, tells us about life as a City lawyer in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Sophie Maryan

Sophie Maryan Job title: Head of residential real estate at JMW Solicitors

Head of residential real estate at JMW Solicitors Previous roles: Partner at Philip Ross, County Court advocate

Partner at Philip Ross, County Court advocate Age: 39

39 Born: Colchester

Colchester Lives: Suffolk

Suffolk Studied: Essex University

Essex University Talents: Clarinet (back in the day!)

Clarinet (back in the day!) Motto: Never give up

Never give up Biggest perk of the job? Helping clients secure their dream home

Helping clients secure their dream home Coffee order: No hot drinks for me!

No hot drinks for me! Cocktail order: Pornstar Martini

Pornstar Martini Favourite book: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

What was your first job?

When I was 16, I worked at my local McDonald’s in Colchester on Saturdays and during holiday breaks. Engaging with customers was a great experience, and the pay packet was very handy.

What was your first role in law?

I was a County Court advocate across Essex, London and Suffolk representing high street lenders in debt recovery claims.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in law?

From my school days, I had my heart set on a legal career. Once that thought was etched in my mind, I was determined, so I was always going to achieve it!

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

London has an unrivalled buzz with an abundance of activity and entrepreneurship.

And one thing you would change?

Selfishly, I wish the City was slightly closer to home. But I love where I live, so I work very hard to not bore my team with tedious stories about train delays!

What’s been your most memorable business lunch?

I spent a ladies’ day at the Balfour Vineyard. It was so enjoyable being surrounded by like-minded, confident and successful women.

And any business faux pas?

I’m pleased to say that I was struggling with this one, but my colleague reminded me about my turning up to an office party in Manchester and discovering that the hotel had erroneously booked one of my fellow partners in the room with me instead of my husband, who was also attending the shindig. Everyone found it most amusing.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Joining JMW five years ago as co-head of the residential real estate team in London, then heading up the team and building it from 10 to 25 people. Most recently, I have been promoted to board member while on maternity after recently giving birth to my second child. I’m particularly proud to have achieved this at a firm that values ambition and successful growth.

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And who do you look up to?

My excellent colleague Jodi Lund. Jodi has successfully climbed the ladder and has been a valued board member for many years. Jodi has consistently been a great mentor to me and many others, providing excellent advice about leading a team and progressing in a fast-growing law firm.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

You’re only as good as your last deal.

And the worst?

At university, instead of trying to instil energy and determination, one lecturer decided to outline the difficulties of going into law and ‘needing to be sure’. I prefer encouragement over discouragement.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely, right now I’m loving being with my expanding family, and am excited about returning to work in my new role. Despite the challenges in the economy, the signs I see suggest that happily people continue to buy and sell houses.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

The Ned. It’s a stone’s throw from our King’s Street office. Whatever you fancy, there’s something there for you, and the rooftop is spectacular, especially on a sunny day.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The Anthologist on Gresham Street. Like The Ned, it’s located seconds from our office and offers a fantastic array of drinks and has a great vibe.

Where’s home during the week?

A small village called Capel St Mary. It’s a beautiful place to live, well worth the commute.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

With my family, often at kid’s clubs, parties or just spending quality time together.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Ibiza. It holds wonderful memories as I got married there and I love returning to enjoy the beaches and gorgeous weather.