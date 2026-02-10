UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue 2026 Gains Momentum Under GCC Secretariat Patronage Ahead of Guildhall Forum
UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue 2026 Gains New Momentum Under GCC Secretariat
Patronage
Expanded partnership base and growing roster of senior participants reinforce initiative ahead
of Guildhall forum in April 2026.
London, February 2026—The Business Year (TBY) today announced significant new
developments for its UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue, including formal patronage from the GCC
Secretariat and a strengthened coalition of sponsors and institutional partners, as preparations
advance for the flagship forum to be held at Guildhall, London, on April 14, 2026.
Designed to deepen economic cooperation between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council,
the Dialogue brings together senior government officials, business leaders, investors, and
policymakers to advance practical collaboration across trade, investment, innovation,
infrastructure, and the energy transition.
GCC Secretariat Patronage and Strategic Partnerships
The Dialogue is now formally under the patronage of the GCC Secretariat, underscoring the
initiative’s role as a key platform for structured engagement between the UK and the Gulf. The
program is developed in close partnership with other leading institutions including UK Export
Finance (UKEF), the City of London Corporation, Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and
Investment Promotion, the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, TheCityUK, and techUK.
These partners will play a central role in shaping the Dialogue’s agenda and ensuring its
alignment with ongoing UK–GCC trade negotiations and long-term investment priorities.
Growing Community of Confirmed Participants
Confirmed speakers and contributors to date include senior figures such as HE Jasem
AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General, GCC Secretariat; Tim Reid, Chief Executive Officer, UK Export
Finance; Dame Sue Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London; HE Ibtisam bint Ahmed Al-
Farouji, Undersecretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, Oman; Ali
Khalil, CEO, Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz); Esam AlKheshnam, CEO, KNET; and Nicola
Watkinson, Managing Director, International, TheCityUK.
These leaders will be joined by additional CEOs, ministers, and senior executives from across
the UK and GCC as the program continues to take shape in the coming weeks.
Strong Private-Sector Support
The Dialogue has also secured robust backing from regional and international partners.
Confirmed sponsors and partners include Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) as Platinum
Sponsor; Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz), Zain Group, and Qatar Insurance Company (QIC)
as Gold Sponsors; Invest Oman as Silver Sponsor; and KNET as bronze sponsor.
Additional partners include ITL World as Travel Partner, and City AM, Sabco Media and
Northbourne Advisory as media partners.
This growing ecosystem of supporters reflects strong private-sector commitment to strengthening
UK–GCC economic ties.
A Flagship Platform for UK–GCC Cooperation
Combining a flagship report with and a senior leadership forum at Guildhall, the Dialogue will
examine practical avenues for collaboration in areas including capital markets, digital
transformation, infrastructure development, energy transition, and innovation policy.
The accompanying report will feature more than 100 executive interviews and will be launched
at the Guildhall forum before being distributed across TBY’s global channels and partner
networks. Digital distribution will include Bloomberg Terminal, Dow Jones Factiva, FactSet, and
LSEG Workspace, ensuring broad visibility among international decision makers.
“The UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue has been conceived as a practical bridge between two of the
world’s most dynamic economic regions,” said Carlos Martínez, CEO of The Business Year.
“The growing level of institutional and corporate engagement confirms the appetite for deeper,
more structured cooperation, and we look forward to welcoming leaders from both sides to
London in April.”
Further speaker confirmations and program updates will be announced in the coming weeks.
Full event details are available at https://thebusinessyear.com/event/uk-gcc-strategic-dialogue/.
About The Business Year
The Business Year is an international media and events group that has been delivering first-hand
insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for over 15 years. We conduct hundreds of
interviews each month with top decision makers across the Middle East, Latin America, Central
and Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe, combining our editorial expertise with an established
portfolio of high-level events. Our content is available in printed reports and across an array of
digital platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, LSEG Workspace, Dow Jones Factiva, and
FactSet.