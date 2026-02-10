UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue 2026 Gains Momentum Under GCC Secretariat Patronage Ahead of Guildhall Forum

UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue 2026 Gains New Momentum Under GCC Secretariat

Patronage



Expanded partnership base and growing roster of senior participants reinforce initiative ahead

of Guildhall forum in April 2026.



London, February 2026—The Business Year (TBY) today announced significant new

developments for its UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue, including formal patronage from the GCC

Secretariat and a strengthened coalition of sponsors and institutional partners, as preparations

advance for the flagship forum to be held at Guildhall, London, on April 14, 2026.



Designed to deepen economic cooperation between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council,

the Dialogue brings together senior government officials, business leaders, investors, and

policymakers to advance practical collaboration across trade, investment, innovation,

infrastructure, and the energy transition.



GCC Secretariat Patronage and Strategic Partnerships



The Dialogue is now formally under the patronage of the GCC Secretariat, underscoring the

initiative’s role as a key platform for structured engagement between the UK and the Gulf. The

program is developed in close partnership with other leading institutions including UK Export

Finance (UKEF), the City of London Corporation, Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and

Investment Promotion, the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, TheCityUK, and techUK.

These partners will play a central role in shaping the Dialogue’s agenda and ensuring its

alignment with ongoing UK–GCC trade negotiations and long-term investment priorities.



Growing Community of Confirmed Participants



Confirmed speakers and contributors to date include senior figures such as HE Jasem

AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General, GCC Secretariat; Tim Reid, Chief Executive Officer, UK Export

Finance; Dame Sue Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London; HE Ibtisam bint Ahmed Al-

Farouji, Undersecretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, Oman; Ali

Khalil, CEO, Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz); Esam AlKheshnam, CEO, KNET; and Nicola

Watkinson, Managing Director, International, TheCityUK.

These leaders will be joined by additional CEOs, ministers, and senior executives from across

the UK and GCC as the program continues to take shape in the coming weeks.



Strong Private-Sector Support



The Dialogue has also secured robust backing from regional and international partners.

Confirmed sponsors and partners include Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) as Platinum

Sponsor; Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz), Zain Group, and Qatar Insurance Company (QIC)

as Gold Sponsors; Invest Oman as Silver Sponsor; and KNET as bronze sponsor.

Additional partners include ITL World as Travel Partner, and City AM, Sabco Media and

Northbourne Advisory as media partners.

This growing ecosystem of supporters reflects strong private-sector commitment to strengthening

UK–GCC economic ties.



A Flagship Platform for UK–GCC Cooperation



Combining a flagship report with and a senior leadership forum at Guildhall, the Dialogue will

examine practical avenues for collaboration in areas including capital markets, digital

transformation, infrastructure development, energy transition, and innovation policy.



The accompanying report will feature more than 100 executive interviews and will be launched

at the Guildhall forum before being distributed across TBY’s global channels and partner

networks. Digital distribution will include Bloomberg Terminal, Dow Jones Factiva, FactSet, and

LSEG Workspace, ensuring broad visibility among international decision makers.



“The UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue has been conceived as a practical bridge between two of the

world’s most dynamic economic regions,” said Carlos Martínez, CEO of The Business Year.

“The growing level of institutional and corporate engagement confirms the appetite for deeper,

more structured cooperation, and we look forward to welcoming leaders from both sides to

London in April.”



Further speaker confirmations and program updates will be announced in the coming weeks.



Full event details are available at https://thebusinessyear.com/event/uk-gcc-strategic-dialogue/.



About The Business Year



The Business Year is an international media and events group that has been delivering first-hand

insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for over 15 years. We conduct hundreds of

interviews each month with top decision makers across the Middle East, Latin America, Central

and Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe, combining our editorial expertise with an established

portfolio of high-level events. Our content is available in printed reports and across an array of

digital platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, LSEG Workspace, Dow Jones Factiva, and

FactSet.