Fluidra Delivers Strong 2025 Results, Advancing Its Strategic Priorities

Fluidra, the global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, delivered strong results in 2025 and continues to execute on its strategic pillars: accelerating growth, creating competitive differentiation and enhancing operational excellence.

Sales reached €2,184 million, up 7% year-on-year at constant FX, reflecting consistent volume growth across all regions in a changing environment, driven by higher volumes, positive pricing, and the contribution from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €501 million, up 9% year-on-year at constant FX, driven by top-line expansion while investing for growth. Net income increased 28% to €176 million, while Adjusted Net Profit reached €250 million, up 8% year-on-year.

Cash generation remained solid, funding organic growth, strategic acquisitions of €113 million and shareholder remuneration of €117 million, up 8% while reducing leverage by 0.2x turns to 2.2x.

On the back of these results and its confidence in the future, Fluidra’s Board proposes a 2025 dividend distribution of 65 euro cents per share, up 8% and subject to shareholder approval. If approved, Fluidra will make a first payment of 32 euro cents per share on 14 July 2026 and a second payment of 33 euro cents per share on 10 December 2026. The proposal implies around 50% payout of 2025 Adjusted Net Profit and it is fully aligned with Fluidra’s dividend policy and capital allocation framework.

Accelerating Growth

Fluidra delivered revenue growth across all regions in 2025, supported by strong execution, market share gains and resilient demand. North America delivered sales growth of 7% year-on-year at constant FX and perimeter. Europe increased by 4%, while Rest of the World grew 7%, driven primarily by commercial pool demand.

Growth was further strengthened through targeted acquisitions and strategic investments. In 2025, Fluidra completed its partnership and initial 27% investment in Aiper, a leading player in cordless robotic pool cleaning technology. The company also acquired BAC and Powerplastics, two pool cover producers, and agreed to acquire 100% of VarioPool, a moveable-floors commercial pool player in Northern Europe. These acquisitions strengthen Fluidra’s portfolio and enhance its position in attractive and growing market segments in residential and commercial pool.

Creating Competitive Differentiation

In 2025, Fluidra strengthened its structural competitive advantages through technology leadership, digital integration and scale.

The Aiper partnership enhances access to next-generation cordless robotics technology, reinforcing leadership in a high-growth category.

To accelerate its digital strategy, Fluidra acquired PoolTrackr, a best-in-class SaaS platform that streamlines operations for pool and spa retail and service professionals, increasing customer engagement.

Combined with its global brand portfolio, broad distribution network and continued R&D investment, these capabilities support product innovation and long-term margin resilience.

Enhancing Operational Excellence

Fluidra completed its Simplification Program, delivering the full €100 million gross savings target through procurement optimization and value engineering.

Building on the success of this program, the company has launched a new efficiency plan targeting €120 million in additional productivity and cost savings between 2026 and 2030.

2026 guidance

Fluidra has introduced guidance for FY 2026. The company has a positive outlook, anticipating, at constant FX, sales growth between 3% to 7%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.3% to 24.3% and Adjusted EPS growth between 4% and 13%.

Eloi Planes, Fluidra’s Executive Chairman, said: “We delivered a strong performance in 2025, continuing to outperform the market while advancing our strategic priorities in a dynamic environment. I am proud of what we have accomplished and I would like to thank the teams across Fluidra for their commitment and dedication.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy and investing to strengthen the business for the long term while further improving returns. Our priorities are clear: to accelerate growth, foster competitive differentiation, and enhance operational excellence.”

