De’ Longhi Group – 6.6% Growth at Constant Exchange Rates and Accelerated Net Profit: Solid Results Fully Support Guidance

The Board of Directors of De’ Longhi S.p.A. approved the consolidated results 1for the first quarter of 2026:

In the first quarter the Group achieved:

revenues of € 777.7 million, up 3% (+6.6% at constant exchange rates);

adjusted 2 Ebitda of € 125.9 million, equal to 16.2% of revenues (15.4% in Q1-25);

Ebitda of € 125.9 million, equal to 16.2% of revenues (15.4% in Q1-25); net profit (pertaining to the Group) of € 61.7 million, equal to 7.9% of revenues and up 7.5% compared to the previous year;

net financial position at the end of March 2026 of € 720.5 million.

CEO Fabio de’ Longhi commented: “The start of 2026 was marked by solid revenue growth of 6.6% at constant exchange rates, continuing the excellent performance achieved in recent years. The professional division’s strong expansion sustained its momentum, with revenue growing by over 40% and now representing approximately 18% of total quarterly turnover. Simultaneously, we are pleased with the positive organic performance of the household division, which resumed its growth trajectory after successfully absorbing excess market inventory in January.

In this context of market expansion, our brands’ diverse communication activities are proving highly effective, amplified by an integrated ‘paid and earned’ media strategy. A primary example was Milan Design Week, where the Group took center stage with two spaces dedicated to the evolution of coffee. On one side, ‘The Smallest Coffee Shop at Home’—an original collaboration with miniaturist Simon Weisse—transformed De’Longhi machines into iconic global cafés. On the other, the CASA La Marzocco space celebrated high craftsmanship alongside Officine Fratelli Bambi and Modbar, further enhanced by the launch of a limited-edition collection with the design brand POLSPOTTEN.

This solid revenue trend, combined with a favorable mix driven by the professional division, has allowed the Group to achieve significant margin expansion and accelerated net profit growth. In light of the progressive improvement during the first quarter—confirmed by a favourable start to the second—and the normalization of exchange rate effects, we reaffirm our 2026 forecast of mid-single-digit revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA between €640 and €660 million, while continuing to closely monitor the evolving geopolitical landscape.”

________________________________

1 Non audited data

2 adjusted” means before non recurring income / expenses and share-based incentive plan

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512247266/en/

Contact

Contacts: investor.relations@delonghigroup.com on the web: www.delonghigroup.com

Company Logo