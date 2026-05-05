Logitech Announces Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

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SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2026.

For Fiscal Year 2026:

  • Sales were $4.84 billion, up 6 percent in US dollars and 4 percent in constant currency compared to the prior year.
  • GAAP operating income was $775 million, up 18 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $911 million, up 18 percent compared to the prior year.
  • GAAP earnings per share was $4.80, up 16 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $5.78, up 19 percent compared to the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was $1.04 billion. The year-ending cash balance was $1.7 billion. The Company returned $768 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.

For Q4 Fiscal Year 2026:

  • Sales were $1.09 billion, up 7 percent in US dollars and 3 percent in constant currency compared to Q4 of the prior year.
  • GAAP operating income was $136 million, up 28 percent compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $167 million, up 25 percent compared to Q4 of the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS was $0.98, up 2 percent compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.13, up 22 percent compared to Q4 of the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was $203 million.

“Our strong Fiscal Year 2026 performance demonstrates that our strategy and operating principles of playing offense, cost discipline and agility are working,” said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. “We closed the year with a strong Q4, and were pleased to see a solid return to growth in the Americas, and accelerated growth in Gaming. As we transition into FY27, we are amplifying our focus on future growth. Rapid AI advancements make it a unique period for us to innovate and invest for a future in which both Work and Play will look different.”

“FY 2026 showcased what our teams and business model are capable of,” said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. “Operating income grew 18% year over year, and our annual non-GAAP gross margin of 43.6% and operating margin of 18.8% were the highest ever, outside of pandemic peaks. We also delivered substantial shareholder returns of $768 million in dividends and share repurchases. While the operating environment remains volatile, we see good momentum in the business going into Q1.”

Outlook

Our financial outlook for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 is:

 

Q1 FY27 outlook

Sales

$1,190 – $1,215 million

Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year)

4% – 6%

Sales growth (in constant currency, year over year)

2% – 4%

Non-GAAP operating income

$195 – $215 million

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2026 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and 10:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q4 Fiscal Year 2026 Shareholder Letter are also available there.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), net, loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency (“cc”), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 non-GAAP outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech’s earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026; Q1 FY27 outlook, including for sales and non-GAAP operating income, our strategy, investments, growth expectations, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example the resilience of overall consumer demand, B2B and IT spending levels, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, governments’ fiscal policies, government shutdowns, geopolitical conflicts and warfare, and energy and transportation costs; our expectations regarding our expense discipline efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, production costs, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs or other trade restrictions that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Fiscal Years Ended

March 31,

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

1,085,523

 

 

$

1,010,355

 

 

$

4,840,761

 

$

4,554,900

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

601,130

 

 

 

572,334

 

 

 

2,742,407

 

 

2,582,745

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,113

 

 

 

2,210

 

 

 

7,017

 

 

9,554

 

Gross profit

 

 

483,280

 

 

 

435,811

 

 

 

2,091,337

 

 

1,962,601

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing and selling

 

 

214,940

 

 

 

198,598

 

 

 

816,604

 

 

814,414

 

Research and development

 

 

87,072

 

 

 

79,523

 

 

 

316,221

 

 

309,008

 

General and administrative

 

 

41,640

 

 

 

40,266

 

 

 

167,160

 

 

164,014

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

919

 

 

 

2,630

 

 

 

6,298

 

 

10,695

 

Restructuring charges, net

 

 

2,914

 

 

 

8,890

 

 

 

9,860

 

 

9,615

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

347,485

 

 

 

329,907

 

 

 

1,316,143

 

 

1,307,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

135,795

 

 

 

105,904

 

 

 

775,194

 

 

654,855

 

Interest income

 

 

14,204

 

 

 

12,394

 

 

 

48,246

 

 

54,997

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(91

)

 

 

3,079

 

 

(2,980

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

149,849

 

 

 

118,207

 

 

 

826,519

 

 

706,872

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

6,386

 

 

 

(25,859

)

 

 

115,332

 

 

75,343

 

Net income

 

$

143,463

 

 

$

144,066

 

 

$

711,187

 

$

631,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

4.85

 

$

4.17

 

Diluted

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

4.80

 

$

4.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

145,384

 

 

 

148,999

 

 

 

146,775

 

 

151,322

 

Diluted

 

 

147,002

 

 

 

150,709

 

 

 

148,208

 

 

152,784

 

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

March 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,741,546

 

 

$

1,503,205

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

505,867

 

 

 

454,546

 

Inventories

 

 

489,948

 

 

 

503,747

 

Other current assets

 

 

177,895

 

 

 

131,211

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,915,256

 

 

 

2,592,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

116,454

 

 

 

113,858

 

Goodwill

 

 

465,417

 

 

 

463,230

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

12,386

 

 

 

24,630

 

Other assets

 

 

339,075

 

 

 

344,077

 

Total assets

 

 

3,848,588

 

 

 

3,538,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

530,983

 

 

$

414,586

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

781,990

 

 

 

686,503

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,312,973

 

 

 

1,101,089

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

86,322

 

 

 

88,483

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

237,899

 

 

 

221,512

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,637,194

 

 

 

1,411,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value

Issued shares: 160,784 and 168,994 at March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively

 

 

28,001

 

 

 

29,432

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

123,386

 

 

 

82,591

 

Shares in treasury, at cost

Treasury shares: 17,282 and 20,485 at March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively

 

 

(1,207,454

)

 

 

(1,464,912

)

Retained earnings

 

 

3,381,278

 

 

 

3,627,261

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(113,817

)

 

 

(146,952

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

2,211,394

 

 

 

2,127,420

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

3,848,588

 

 

$

3,538,504

 

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Fiscal Years Ended

March 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

143,463

 

 

$

144,066

 

 

$

711,187

 

 

$

631,529

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

16,517

 

 

 

15,486

 

 

 

64,139

 

 

 

59,664

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

2,032

 

 

 

4,840

 

 

 

13,315

 

 

 

20,098

 

Loss on investments

 

 

321

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

612

 

 

 

2,029

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

25,817

 

 

 

13,846

 

 

 

112,392

 

 

 

89,913

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

23,526

 

 

 

37,891

 

 

 

29,822

 

 

 

56,543

 

Other

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

28

 

 

 

120

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

174,379

 

 

 

197,913

 

 

 

(39,436

)

 

 

69,979

 

Inventories

 

 

(44,039

)

 

 

(12,947

)

 

 

22,882

 

 

 

(80,501

)

Other assets

 

 

(6,136

)

 

 

14,554

 

 

 

(36,559

)

 

 

23,970

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(62,793

)

 

 

(168,475

)

 

 

109,174

 

 

 

(31,627

)

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

(70,257

)

 

 

(117,819

)

 

 

49,651

 

 

 

840

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

202,793

 

 

 

129,656

 

 

 

1,037,207

 

 

 

842,557

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(13,839

)

 

 

(12,788

)

 

 

(61,562

)

 

 

(56,128

)

Purchases of deferred compensation investments

 

 

(4,922

)

 

 

(798

)

 

 

(10,479

)

 

 

(6,600

)

Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments

 

 

5,590

 

 

 

2,121

 

 

 

11,308

 

 

 

7,079

 

Other investing activities

 

 

(458

)

 

 

(446

)

 

 

(1,654

)

 

 

(1,619

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(13,629

)

 

 

(11,911

)

 

 

(62,387

)

 

 

(57,268

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of cash dividends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(233,059

)

 

 

(207,853

)

Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,245

)

Purchases of registered shares

 

 

(279,559

)

 

 

(125,516

)

 

 

(534,939

)

 

 

(588,838

)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights

 

 

14,148

 

 

 

16,170

 

 

 

38,320

 

 

 

36,405

 

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units

 

 

(2,032

)

 

 

(10,234

)

 

 

(21,438

)

 

 

(32,485

)

Other financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

(1,681

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,344

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(267,443

)

 

 

(121,261

)

 

 

(751,116

)

 

 

(797,360

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

2,005

 

 

 

3,889

 

 

 

14,637

 

 

 

(5,566

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(76,274

)

 

 

373

 

 

 

238,341

 

 

 

(17,637

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

 

 

1,817,820

 

 

 

1,502,832

 

 

 

1,503,205

 

 

 

1,520,842

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

 

$

1,741,546

 

 

$

1,503,205

 

 

$

1,741,546

 

 

$

1,503,205

 

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Fiscal Years Ended

March 31,

NET SALES

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Change

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales by product category:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaming (1)

 

$

292,312

 

$

261,807

 

12

%

 

$

1,414,206

 

$

1,338,467

 

6

%

Keyboards & Combos

 

 

224,577

 

 

220,626

 

2

 

 

 

937,551

 

 

882,643

 

6

 

Pointing Devices

 

 

200,870

 

 

185,857

 

8

 

 

 

858,904

 

 

788,784

 

9

 

Video Collaboration

 

 

161,395

 

 

143,245

 

13

 

 

 

689,040

 

 

626,000

 

10

 

Webcams

 

 

76,228

 

 

77,948

 

(2

)

 

 

326,172

 

 

315,520

 

3

 

Tablet Accessories

 

 

66,334

 

 

57,954

 

14

 

 

 

336,189

 

 

299,540

 

12

 

Headsets

 

 

44,866

 

 

42,672

 

5

 

 

 

179,825

 

 

179,710

 

 

Other (2)

 

 

18,941

 

 

20,246

 

(6

)

 

 

98,874

 

 

124,236

 

(20

)

Total Net Sales

 

$

1,085,523

 

$

1,010,355

 

7

%

 

$

4,840,761

 

$

4,554,900

 

6

%

(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Fiscal Years Ended

March 31,

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit – GAAP

 

$

483,280

 

 

$

435,811

 

 

$

2,091,337

 

 

$

1,962,601

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

2,256

 

 

 

1,348

 

 

 

10,631

 

 

 

10,021

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,113

 

 

 

2,210

 

 

 

7,017

 

 

 

9,554

 

Gross profit – Non-GAAP

 

$

486,649

 

 

$

439,369

 

 

$

2,108,985

 

 

$

1,982,176

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin – GAAP

 

 

44.5

%

 

 

43.1

%

 

 

43.2

%

 

 

43.1

%

Gross margin – Non-GAAP

 

 

44.8

%

 

 

43.5

%

 

 

43.6

%

 

 

43.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses – GAAP

 

$

347,485

 

 

$

329,907

 

 

$

1,316,143

 

 

$

1,307,746

 

Less: Share-based compensation expense

 

 

23,561

 

 

 

12,498

 

 

 

101,761

 

 

 

79,892

 

Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

919

 

 

 

2,630

 

 

 

6,298

 

 

 

10,695

 

Less: Restructuring charges, net

 

 

2,914

 

 

 

8,890

 

 

 

9,860

 

 

 

9,615

 

Operating expenses – Non-GAAP

 

$

320,091

 

 

$

305,889

 

 

$

1,198,224

 

 

$

1,207,544

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of net sales – GAAP

 

 

32.0

%

 

 

32.7

%

 

 

27.2

%

 

 

28.7

%

% of net sales – Non-GAAP

 

 

29.5

%

 

 

30.3

%

 

 

24.8

%

 

 

26.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income – GAAP

 

$

135,795

 

 

$

105,904

 

 

$

775,194

 

 

$

654,855

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

25,817

 

 

 

13,846

 

 

 

112,392

 

 

 

89,913

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

2,032

 

 

 

4,840

 

 

 

13,315

 

 

 

20,249

 

Restructuring charges, net

 

 

2,914

 

 

 

8,890

 

 

 

9,860

 

 

 

9,615

 

Operating income – Non-GAAP

 

$

166,558

 

 

$

133,480

 

 

$

910,761

 

 

$

774,632

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of net sales – GAAP

 

 

12.5

%

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

14.4

%

% of net sales – Non-GAAP

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

18.8

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income – GAAP

 

$

143,463

 

 

$

144,066

 

 

$

711,187

 

 

$

631,529

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

25,817

 

 

 

13,846

 

 

 

112,392

 

 

 

89,913

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

2,032

 

 

 

4,840

 

 

 

13,315

 

 

 

20,249

 

Restructuring charges, net

 

 

2,914

 

 

 

8,890

 

 

 

9,860

 

 

 

9,615

 

Loss on investments

 

 

321

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

612

 

 

 

2,029

 

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

 

 

(8,868

)

 

 

(32,225

)

 

 

9,076

 

 

 

(13,405

)

Net income – Non-GAAP

 

$

165,679

 

 

$

139,728

 

 

$

856,442

 

 

$

739,930

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted – GAAP

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

4.80

 

 

$

4.13

 

Diluted – Non-GAAP

 

$

1.13

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

5.78

 

 

$

4.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted – GAAP and Non-GAAP

 

 

147,002

 

 

 

150,709

 

 

 

148,208

 

 

 

152,784

 

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Fiscal Years Ended

March 31,

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based Compensation Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

$

2,256

 

 

$

1,348

 

 

$

10,631

 

 

$

10,021

 

Marketing and selling

 

 

10,524

 

 

 

6,245

 

 

 

42,506

 

 

 

40,378

 

Research and development

 

 

5,492

 

 

 

4,331

 

 

 

22,904

 

 

 

20,180

 

General and administrative

 

 

7,545

 

 

 

1,922

 

 

 

36,351

 

 

 

19,334

 

Total share-based compensation expense

 

 

25,817

 

 

 

13,846

 

 

 

112,392

 

 

 

89,913

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

(5,101

)

 

 

(3,247

)

 

 

(20,721

)

 

 

(20,148

)

Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit

 

$

20,716

 

 

$

10,599

 

 

$

91,671

 

 

$

69,765

 

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enable investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits), net. These charges (credits) are associated with restructuring plans and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments as well as investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above as well as the income tax impact of non-recurring deferred taxes, tax settlements, and other non-routine tax events, the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company’s financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information – Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

(LOGIIR)

Logitech Q4 FY 2026 financial results highlight strategic success and effective operating principles in business growth.

Contact

Editorial Contacts:
Kate Beerkens, Director of Investor Relations – ir@logitech.com
Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications – mediarelations@logitech.com

Abstract

Logitech Announces Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

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