De’ Longhi and La Marzocco Redefine the Coffee Experience at Milan Design Week 2026

Milan Design Week annually transforms the city into a global stage for design culture and functional aesthetics, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors and creatives from around the world to define the year’s leading trends.

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Once again, the De’ Longhi Group took the spotlight with activations dedicated to the evolving world of coffee, spanning at-home rituals and out-of-home professional settings.

For Milan Design Week 2026, De’ Longhi presented ‘The Smallest Coffee Shop at Home,’ where the brand reimagined its bestselling machines in the style of cafes around the world. The idea was developed in collaboration with master miniaturist Simon Weisse. The visionary model-maker is renowned for his work with internationally acclaimed filmmakers, including Wes Anderson on The Grand Budapest Hotel, Luca Guadagnino, and Wim Wenders. The project features five handcrafted coffee shop façades inspired by diverse coffee cultures —Paris, Tokyo, Milan, Copenhagen, and Berlin— mounted directly atop De’Longhi coffee machines. Reimagining the home coffee experience through a highly crafted design lens. The brand leveraged social media influencers at scale to amplify the idea and land the message that a De’Longhi machine is really a small cafe at home.

At the heart of Milan Design Week, CASA La Marzocco displayed a curated program of coffee experiences, product reveals, and talks celebrating craftsmanship and contemporary culture. The exhibition unites the worlds of La Marzocco Home -introducing three new colours: crème, blue, and brushed steel- Modbar, with its original under-counter brewing system, and Officine Fratelli Bambi, La Marzocco’s custom workshop. This showcase was complemented by a limited-edition collection created with Dutch design brand POLSPOTTEN, a collaboration that fuses coffee tradition with modern home design. Beyond the walls of CASA, the brand’s presence extended across Milan through a dynamic network of satellite collaborations and activations.

La Marzocco also partnered with Highsnobiety for The Good Meet-Up Kiosk, a cultural newsstand concept transformed into a meeting point for a break, where coffee, culture, and community meet.

“At Milan Design Week, the Group reinforced the central role of coffee in the modern lifestyle, from the kitchen to the café. Leveraging our position as an industry leader, we fostered a unique dialogue between design and innovation, uniting the global excellence of De’ Longhi brand in the house with the unrivalled professional heritage of La Marzocco.” stated Fabio de’ Longhi, the Group’s CEO.

The Group’s strategic involvement in major global events, paired with a synchronized social media strategy, are successfully accelerating market expansion and brand reach. Indeed, these activations have been amplified by a holistic ‘paid + earned’ media ecosystem, designed to maximize resonance and engagement.

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Contact

Samuele Chiodetto

T: +39 0422 4131

e-mail: investor.relations@delonghigroup.com

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