INCERGO S.A. Announces Share Capital Increase and Strategic Shareholding with Visual Semiconductor

INCERGO S.A. (Symbol: ICG) announces that, effective February 19, 2026, its issued share capital has increased from 5,060,000 to 151,283,387 registered ordinary shares. The issuance of 146,223,387 new shares has been duly registered and is effective on the Vienna Stock Exchange as of today. The company announced further progress in its merger with Visual Semiconductor Inc. (VSI).

The newly issued 146,223,387 shares are admitted to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange (direct market segment) (ISIN: LU1917297225; clearing via CCP.A).

The share capital increase was implemented pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated April 24, 2025, as amended on May 26, 2025 (the “SPA”), under which INCERGO S.A. acquired a strategic shareholding in Visual Semiconductor, Inc. (“VSI”).

Through this strengthened capital base and collaboration framework, INCERGO and VSI aim to accelerate research initiatives, expand industrial partnerships, and support the global deployment of GF3D-enabled solutions.

At the time of structuring the transaction, the targeted post-transaction market capitalization range was approximately EUR 60–80 million, reflecting the company’s development stage and strategic objectives.

Following stronger-than-anticipated product development progress at VSI — particularly the success achieved at the CES show in Las Vegas in January 2026 — the revised market capitalization is now projected at approximately EUR 234 million.

This transaction marks an important milestone in aligning the company’s capital structure with its long-term technology roadmap. Through shareholding alignment with Visual Semiconductor and continued progress in GF3D technology, the company is well positioned to drive innovation and sustainable shareholder value.

About INCERGO S.A.

INCERGO S.A. is a publicly listed company admitted to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange, focused on strategic investments and technology-driven growth initiatives.

About Visual Semiconductor, Inc.

Visual Semiconductor, Inc. is a semiconductor innovation company focused on advanced 3D integration architectures and next-generation chip technologies, including GF3D.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities.

