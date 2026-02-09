SheltonAI Announces Global Expansion, Senior Leadership Appointments, and Accelerated Growth

SheltonAI, the institutional AI platform for valuation, announced senior executive appointments, major global expansion, and strong growth momentum entering 2026.

SheltonAI announced several senior leadership appointments, including:

Stephen Can, CSO, previously Executive Chairman & Founder of Blackstone Strategic Partners

Peter Song, COO, previously COO of Blackstone Strategic Partners

Chris Cooper, CFO, previously Global CFO at Sequoia, SoftBank, & Clearlake Capital

Paige Shiring, has been promoted to Director, previously with Thoma Bravo

2026 NY Analyst Class & 10+ Hires in January

SheltonAI also plans to open several regional HQs in 2026, including:

New York

Sydney

GCC Region, with office lead to be announced later in Feb 2026

The company reported significant momentum entering the year, including 10+ new hires in January and over $1 trillion in incremental assets supported by the platform during the month, driven by new client deployments and expanded mandates.

SheltonAI’s platform provides daily and on-demand valuation signals, audit-ready governance, fee and carry validation, and real-time portfolio insights across private equity, private credit, and related asset classes.

“Our focus in 2026 is simple: to help 100 million pension beneficiaries,” said Harrison Shaw, CEO of SheltonAI. “The growth we’re seeing reflects both the urgency of the problem and the trust our clients place in us.”

About SheltonAI

SheltonAI is an AI-driven analytics and governance platform built for institutional investors in private markets. The company serves pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and endowments across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

