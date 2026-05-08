CYNREN Launches Next Generation Advisory Firm Serving Family Offices, Funds and Institutions

CYNREN today announced its launch as an independent international advisory firm, built for a world where capital, technology and geopolitics now heavily intersect. Unlike traditional consulting firms, CYNREN combines institutional capability and experience with the agility of a true challenger model to operate at the highest level of advisory and execution.

CYNREN was co-founded by Anthony Cowell, Sunil Nair and Scott Lennon, specializing in family office, fiduciary and directorship roles, board-level strategy, impact and philanthropic structuring and complex risk consulting. The firm is partner-led around the moments that matter most, with AI embedded from inception to enable sharper insights and more informed outcomes while remaining grounded in human judgement.

Operating globally through a network of senior advisors, investors and partners, CYNREN serves clients across the globe.

Cowell was previously a Global Lead Engagement Partner with KPMG, Regional Head of Asset Management and Regional Head of KPMG IMPACT. Nair is a former Founding Partner and Managing Partner of Citi Venture Capital International (CVCI), one of the world’s largest emerging markets private equity platforms. Lennon previously founded 19 Degrees North Fund Services and has served as an independent director to alternative asset funds representing over $250 billion in assets. Cowell and Nair are co-CEOs of the firm and Lennon is the Global Head of Fiduciary.

The firm’s leadership team also includes Lexi Bowes-Lyon, who will serve as Global Head of Impact and Markets, and former KPMG Partners Claire Griffin and Arnaud van Dijk. Griffin will serve as CYNREN’s Chief Operating Officer, and van Dijk will serve as Global Head of Sustainability. Together, the team brings decades of experience across global asset management, private equity, fund governance and sustainable finance, advising sovereign wealth funds, alternative asset managers and multi-generational family offices.

“After more than twenty years working with some of the world’s largest investment platforms, I saw a clear and unmet demand for senior-level advice without the layers and conflicts that come with traditional advisory models,” said Cowell. “We built CYNREN to reflect the reality our clients face today, combining a global network of experienced advisors with technology that allows us to scale, so we can be present at the moments that matter most and help clients navigate complexity with clarity.”

CYNREN is supported by an Advisory Board comprising renowned leaders across finance, technology and global business, including media and entertainment executive Leo Pearlman and engineering and AI leader Stephen Toebes, with additional appointments to be announced.

“Capital, when structured with discipline and deployed with deep market insight, has the ability to unlock significant value,” said Nair. “Our focus at CYNREN is on navigating complexity, identifying opportunity across markets and building strategies that deliver both resilience and sustained returns.”

Global Head of Impact, Bowes-Lyon, brings more than 15 years of experience working across Africa, the Americas and the Middle East at the intersection of nature, philanthropy and capital markets.

“For much of my career, I worked in underserved parts of the world where capital struggled to reach complex projects that needed both on-the-ground solutions and investor returns,” said Bowes-Lyon. “At CYNREN, we focus on mobilizing collaborative capital through bringing together the entire capital stack while aligning risk and measurable outcomes. This ensures that impact-driven initiatives are disciplined and credible, and ultimately built for long-term resilience and enduring impact.”

About CYNREN

CYNREN provides trusted advisory services to help clients navigate an increasingly complex and fast-changing world. The firm works alongside partners to unlock opportunity and turn ambition into tangible outcomes, accelerating impact where it matters most. With a focus on long-term value and purpose, CYNREN supports the deployment of capital helping to shape a legacy that extends well beyond financial returns, and brings clarity, intelligence, and conviction to decision-making. CYNREN serves family offices, asset managers and institutions across fiduciary services, governance, strategy, impact and risk advisory. Founded by Anthony Cowell, Sunil Nair and Scott Lennon with combined decades of experience across senior-level advisory and management, the firm serves clients across the globe. For more information, visit https://cynrenglobal.com/.

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