AI-focused services make up 40 per cent of BCG’s 2025 revenue

Christoph Schweizer, chief executive officer of Boston Consulting Group

The global revenue of the consultancy group Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reached $14.4bn (£10.6bn), a single-digit increase over the previous year, credited to AI.

BCG reported seven per cent global revenue growth, rising to $14.4bn in 2025 from $13.5bn in 2024, marking its 22nd consecutive year of growth.

The firm said its AI-and tech-focused services now represent over 40 per cent of BCG’s total revenue, driven by 25 per cent year-over-year growth in AI services.

“AI is now woven into every offering, client relationship, and daily case team experience to drive transformation and multiply impact for our clients,” said chief executive Christoph Schweizer.

Over the financial year, the firm grew its headcount by 500 to 33,500, with a heavy focus on technical roles, including AI engineers and data scientists.

AI skills focus of the workforce

BCG, one of the Big Three alongside McKinsey and Bain & Co, stated that AI upskilling has been a major focus for its staff, as employees now use AI tools daily.

The firm said it has been “embedding AI directly into how it designs and delivers client solutions” and, over the past year, has “reimagined” its offerings by integrating AI into core consulting workflows.

BCG has a ’10-20-70′ approach, which allocates 10 per cent to algorithms, 20 per cent to tech and data, and 70 per cent to people and processes.

“Our people are at the centre of our performance,” Schweizer added. “Their judgment, empathy, and ability to combine applied AI with strategic clarity are what enable us to deliver lasting impact for clients.”

BCG’s UK operations are structured into several distinct units based in the 80 Charlotte Street and Canary Wharf offices, with an estimated headcount ranging from 1,500 to 1,800 employees.