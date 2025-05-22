BCG London boss: ‘I still believe diverse teams deliver the best outcomes’

Jessica Frame, managing partner at BCG London

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Jessica Frame, managing partner at Boston Consulting Group London, tells us about her career in Square Mile and Me

What was your first job?

When I was 14, I had a Saturday job in a china and cookware shop, earning £14 a day. Looking back I think it’s been my favourite job to date. I adored interacting with customers and being around product – the love of retail has stayed with me to this day.

One of my favourite memories from that job was when my manageress stood up for me in front of an unpleasant customer, standing at my shoulder and saying whatever she could help them with, I could too. The importance of having an employee’s back has stayed with me to this day – it made me feel incredibly valued.

What was your first role in the world of business?

I started out as an intern at NERA, an economic consulting firm, while studying for a postgraduate degree. Towards the end of my internship, the founder offered me a full-time role but told me he thought my natural home was in business. In his mind, BCG was the best firm to apply to and that is where my journey with BCG began.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the City?

I was a child of the 80s so I always dreamed of working on Wall Street and the city life. I started my professional career at BCG in New York, where the exceptional people, opportunity to create real impact, diversity of thought and the sheer energy of the city really inspired me. They are the same reasons I feel privileged to lead BCG’s business here in London today.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

London is one of the most diverse and open-minded cities in the world, so much so that we often take it for granted – from our amazing restaurants to the cultural influence on our performing arts.

In BCG’s London office alone, we have colleagues with 77 different nationalities, speaking 33 languages and a host of different diversity networks. It’s something I’m incredibly proud of as managing partner and it continues to reinforce my belief that diverse teams deliver the best outcomes for our clients.

And one thing you would change?

I love London and I love living in it. My husband and I have often considered moving out for more fresh air but we’d miss the buzz too much.

The biggest thing I would change is making it easier to get around. When visiting other cities, especially in Europe, I’m always struck by the ease in which you can walk or get around. I guess that is the flip side of living in a city the size of London.

What’s been your most memorable meeting?

I had a memorable breakfast recently with Martin Reeves, who heads up the BCG Henderson Institute Worldwide. This is our internal think tank at BCG which is dedicated to exploring and developing new insights from business, technology, economics and science by embracing powerful ideas.

Martin is one of the most creative, interesting and brightest thinkers I know. We had a fascinating discussion about how we can create joy in work through the concept of excellence and striving to break boundaries. It was a pleasure and privilege to take the time to think differently about leadership with such an incredible thought partner.

And any business faux pas?

So many. When I first started at BCG, I made what is probably the definition of a rookie mistake. Late one night, whilst travelling, I replied all to what I thought was a prank email from a junior peer pretending to be a very senior leader, correcting their poor grammar.

I woke up the next morning to over 100 emails from the most senior leaders globally telling me not to worry about insulting the boss. He was very gracious, fortunately for me, as he went on to become our CEO, global chair and now a good friend. Not my finest moment though!

What’s been your proudest moment?

During my role as managing director of Nutricentre, we made the difficult decision to close the business. This was hugely stressful and uncertain for our colleagues. But we had built such a strong culture together that on the last day, every single staff member showed up. We all locked up across the UK at the same time and as one team. This pride to the end will stay with me always.

And who do you look up to?

My chair, when I was CEO of The Vet, was a real source of guidance and inspiration to me in how to navigate leadership as a woman.

She told me the onus was on my generation of female leaders to support each other and the generations coming through – because for us, for the first time, more women being successful created more opportunities for women. If you think about it, this is the big progress we’ve made vs. 20 years ago when it felt like we had to compete with one another for the limited slots out there.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I feel very mixed about the year ahead. It’s encouraging to see positive momentum in our business and that of many of our clients. However, several challenging economic indicators suggest there is a real risk of inflation and unemployment in the medium term.

This sentiment is reflected in BCG’s Centre for Growth’s latest survey of senior business leaders, where UK executives report a similar disconnect. While most are optimistic about their own business prospects, there is prevailing pessimism about the broader economy – something that could, in turn, erode their own confidence.

Despite the mixed picture, I remain optimistic that such challenges can spark much-needed innovation. Conversations about UK productivity are returning to the forefront, and I am excited about the opportunities AI presents to drive real transformation. At a micro level, firms also have a material opportunity to harness new technology for the next wave of efficiency and effectiveness. Which gives firms and the UK economy more broadly an opportunity to regain our competitiveness.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

We’re not going for lunch, we’re going for breakfast at The Wolseley. It’s my favourite place and time to meet. There is something wonderfully old school about the place. And breakfast allows me to be totally present with the person I’m meeting before the different demands of the day kick in.

If you can’t make breakfast, we’re going for a late supper at Brasserie Zedel where they have live jazz singers on during the week. It transports me to another place and time.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

It makes me a bit of a tourist but I love the view from Aqua at the Shard, watching London in miniature as the sun sets.

Where’s home during the week?

Dulwich, in South London.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Teaching the children to ride their bike in the park or ferrying them around to various birthday parties. Very rock and roll.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

To Italy with the family. We’d hire a car and explore, eating our way around the country. It’s so beautiful and every time we’re taken back with how spectacularly welcoming the Italians are.

Quickfire round:

Favourite book? Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts

Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts Favourite film? Officially: Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Actually: Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Officially: Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Actually: Four Weddings and a Funeral. Favourite artist/musician? Madonna, The Immaculate Collection era.

Madonna, The Immaculate Collection era. Favourite place in London? Strolling along the South Bank from Borough Market to Gabriel’s Wharf and the Tate. There is always something going on.

Strolling along the South Bank from Borough Market to Gabriel’s Wharf and the Tate. There is always something going on. Cocktail order? No cocktails, I like to keep it simple. Gin and tonic.

No cocktails, I like to keep it simple. Gin and tonic. Coffee order? Long black.