Sun Nuclear QADS 2026 Event Combines Clinical Insight and New Innovations for Advancing Radiation Therapy QA

Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company, today opened the QA & Dosimetry Symposium (QADS), taking place over the next two days in Rome, Italy. The 15th installment brings together more than 230 clinical physicists and radiation medicine professionals from nearly 40 countries. Participants from diverse clinical environments will earn continuing education credits while sharing practical insights, emerging approaches, and real-world experiences shaping the future of quality and patient safety in cancer care.

Building on its legacy as a peer-driven forum with practical applications, QADS 2026 features sessions delivered by 24 speakers spanning:

Future Directions in Machine and Patient QA and In-vivo Dosimetry

Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) QA

Safety and Guideline-driven Tool Selection

Emerging Technologies, including Theranostics, AI and Automation

Reinforcing its role as a launch point for clinically grounded innovation, QADS 2026 will serve as the introduction of Daily QA™ 4 Pro, Sun Nuclear’s latest advancement for daily machine QA. Attendees will receive an early look at how Daily QA 4 Pro combines dosimetry and imaging/positioning checks into one indexed, imageable device that supports faster setup, fewer room entries and more consistent workflows.

David Barbee, Ph.D., DABR, of NYU Langone Health will deliver a keynote presentation exploring early clinical experience with the Daily QA 4 Pro device. The session examines the evolving landscape of daily machine quality assurance, drawing on comparative measurement data from independent QA tools and machine performance checks to highlight how diverse data sources can be reviewed, interpreted and meaningfully integrated into clinical QA workflows. Through real‑world examples, the discussion will address efficiencies, limitations of existing approaches, and emerging opportunities to improve data visibility, trend analysis and workflow understanding—setting the stage for informed dialogue on the future direction of machine QA.

In addition, QADS will feature demonstrations of an AI-powered plan quality enablement solution, Plan AI™, which recently received CE mark, making it available for sale in Europe. Attendees can explore how Plan AI simultaneously accelerates radiation planning speeds and elevates plan quality and consistency. These demonstrations complement the symposium’s technical sessions by offering hands-on exposure to emerging capabilities.

“As clinical quality management demands continue to grow, forums like QADS play a critical role in bringing the community together to share experiences, evaluate new approaches, and focus on what delivers real value in practice,” said Luis Rivera, Executive Vice President for Mirion Medical, and President for Sun Nuclear. “QADS reflects our commitment to supporting physicists and clinical care teams with solutions and conversations that are grounded in clinical reality and focused on improving quality and efficiency.”

To learn more about QADS, visit qasymposium.com.

