NAFFCO Group and Verona Shelters Launch Strategic Joint Venture to Scale Civil and Military Shelter Production Globally

NAFFCO Group has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Verona Shelters to form a strategic partnership dedicated to developing and manufacturing advanced civil defense and military shelter solutions in the United Arab Emirates. The partnership significantly expands global production capacity for protective shelter infrastructure at a time when governments and critical industries are strengthening resilience and civil preparedness.

The collaboration combines NAFFCO’s global leadership in safety engineering and large-scale manufacturing with Verona Shelters’ expertise in specialized protective shelter systems. The partnership aims to improve the protection of civilians and critical facilities globally, especially in the Middle East, Europe, and North Africa, by providing next-generation, high-performance shelter systems built to international standards.

“Civil protection infrastructure is becoming a strategic priority for governments around the world. This partnership allows us to scale our shelter technology globally and bring proven protection solutions to regions where preparedness and resilience are becoming increasingly important,” said Marko Nokka, CEO of Verona Shelters Group.

“In light of recent events in the region, we expect a major growth in the GCC region and beyond,” said Mikko Lähtönen, Executive Director of Verona Shelters Middle-East.

“NAFFCO has long been committed to advancing safety and emergency preparedness. Partnering with Verona Shelters enables us to expand our capabilities in advanced civil defense shelter solutions and deliver these systems at an industrial scale across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. We expect this partnership to become one of the most significant industrial collaborations in the civil protection shelter sector,” said Khalid Al Khatib, CEO of NAFFCO Group.

Through this Joint Venture Agreement, NAFFCO and Verona Shelters reaffirm their shared commitment to innovation, resilience, and public safety. The partnership aims to support regional preparedness by delivering reliable, high-performance shelter solutions engineered to international standards and designed to safeguard lives during emergencies and crisis situations.

About NAFFCO Group

NAFFCO was founded in Dubai, UAE, to become the world’s leading producer and supplier of life safety solutions. By recognizing the importance and convenience of having easy access to multiple safety services, we became specialized by offering complete solutions under one roof for all types of high-quality firefighting equipment, fire protection systems, fire alarms, addressable emergency systems, security systems, custom-made vehicles such as fire trucks, ambulances, mobile hospitals, and airport rescue firefighting vehicles.

https://www.naffco.com/

About Verona Shelters

Verona Shelters is a global leader in shelter technology, providing fully integrated turnkey systems that protect people, operations, and critical infrastructure. Our worldwide offerings include shelter systems, smart components, lifecycle services, and the Verona Shelters Academy, a knowledge platform dedicated to improving expertise in civil protection and resilience. Since 1968, Verona Shelters has completed projects in over 60 countries and installed more than 300,000 units worldwide.

https://www.veronashelters.com/

