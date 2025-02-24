Average advertised annual salary surges to almost £41,000

The average advertised annual salary has increased to almost £41,000, according to new research.

Jobs site Adzuna said higher average wages were fuelled by “significant” increases in sectors such as manufacturing and maintenance.

Other sectors with big annual increases were said to including logistics, customer services and domestic help and cleaning.

But job vacancies have fallen in recent months, totalling just under 830,000 in January, the lowest figure for the month since 2021, the report found.

Salary transparency continues to trend downwards, with more employers in the UK hiding pay in job adverts, Adzuna added.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Average advertised salaries continued to surge in January, outstripping inflation as they approach £41,000 – a record high since we started tracking the UK job market in 2016.

“Sectors including manufacturing, maintenance and retail are driving this trend, whilst Northern Ireland continues to be the fastest-growing region for salary growth across the UK.

“This reflects the increasing competition for talent in key sectors, even as overall hiring slows.

“While trade and construction and administration roles remain strong, the gains we’ve seen in teaching in recent months appear to be levelling out, while the majority of sectors have seen notable drops.

“For jobseekers, this means adapting to a more competitive landscape, while for employers, attracting and retaining talent remains a challenge.”

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent