Making Nature Part of Wharf Life

Canary Wharf, a place where nature and people thrive

Why have we interwoven 16.5 acres of gardens and parks, 800 species of plants and trees, and 5km of waterside boardwalks throughout Canary Wharf? Because humans gravitate towards spending time in the natural world, and we know that proximity to green and blue spaces has been shown to boost mood, productivity and physical health. Three-quarters of office workers actively seek out these spaces, according to a new study*, and 99% believe, as we do, that engaging with nature is beneficial. For those who live here, having all daily necessities, nature and wellness activities within a 15-minute walk – the ‘15-minute city’ concept that encapsulates the

Canary Wharf community – is something that enhances wellbeing and quality of life.

We’ve partnered with world-renowned charity and biodiversity expert the Eden Project as we reimagine Canary Wharf into a place where nature and people can both thrive; we want to enhance the lives of all who visit, live and work in our walkable urban neighbourhood. Our verdant parks, gardens and waterfront spaces, from the serene Eden Dock to Wood Wharf and tranquil waterside boardwalks, are designed to bring our neighbourhood together. Places to meet have been created to encourage human interaction and connect our community with nature, all the while enhancing wellbeing and boosting creativity. Studies show that nearly 70% of workers are more innovative when they’ve spent time outside; all are welcome to immerse themselves in the remarkable sculptures from our outdoor public art collection – the UK’s largest outdoor free to visit – found across the Wharf, just minutes from desks, homes and tube stations. There’s an award-winning, year-round cultural programme too, and plenty of ways to stay active outdoors during winter, like walking around our ever-greener neighbourhood, enjoying energetic games of padel with friends and following the Raise Your Art Rate 1, 3 and 5km jogging routes to take in culture along the way.

This natural evolution matters to us because for the past 30 years, we’ve been exploring ways to make Canary Wharf as sustainable as possible, all the while elevating mental and physical wellbeing through the power of nature. Our ambition is to be a global example of best practice in curating an urban environment, sharing everything learnt from Eden Dock and the biodiversity in Canary Wharf to help other cities around the world to find harmony between nature and people.



Here, there’s a balance between urban energy and tranquillity, and many opportunities for shared experiences and moments of calm during busy city days. From al fresco coffees, waterside jogs, sport and open water swimming to shopping and cultural moments. These are all activities that, at their heart, bring us closer together and make life that bit better.

