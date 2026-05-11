New Summer Program from Corona Invites the World to Experience “This Is Living”

Today, Corona, the world’s most valuable beer brand*, unveils “Living is Calling” – a new global call to action inviting consumers to step outside and live life to the fullest this summer. As a powerful extension of its “This Is Living” platform, the new campaign invites the world to put living first through a partnership with Tripadvisor featuring over 300,000 experiences, and a new global film.

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“For the past 100 years, Corona has inspired the world to come outside and feel more moments of ‘This Is Living,’ and we believe the next chapter is about helping people take action and embrace the outdoors,” said Clarissa Pantoja, Global Vice President of Corona. “‘Living is Calling’ is our worldwide call to action, and we’re pairing it with our biggest program ever to enable experiences outside. We’re empowering consumers to live this summer and reconnect with what truly matters – nature, human connection and real experiences, all enjoyed together with a beer in hand.”

Corona and Tripadvisor Offer an Invitation Inside Every Bottle

For more than a century, Corona has cultivated a deep association with the beach and nature, championing a lifestyle rooted in relaxation, travel, and time spent outdoors. Today, Corona and Tripadvisor have come together to transform a moment of relaxation – the first sip of a Corona – into an invitation to come outside in nature. From guided coastal hikes in South Africa and sunset sailing trips in Brazil, to paragliding journeys over the coast of Peru and snorkeling excursions along Italy’s Amalfi coast, the partnership includes memorable experiences across premier destinations globally.

Launching in more than 30 countries, Corona and Tripadvisor are opening the door for people of legal drinking age to discover new places in a more meaningful way. Eligible consumers who scan the QR code on every Corona package will have the chance to unlock memorable moments in the real-world, with the brand offering hundreds of thousands of dollars in vouchers towards travel experiences.

Calling Consumers to Nature through Immersive Experiences

Understanding so many people are in autopilot with their daily routines, Corona reminds the world to make time to relax and unwind outdoors. At the heart of the new “This Is Living” campaign is “Living is Calling,” a new hero film created by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, which follows seven friends as they journey across some of the world’s most breathtaking natural landscapes. Inviting the viewer in on the summer fun, the film and full suite of digital, trade, and OOH assets are all designed entirely in first-person point-of-view: a first-ever perspective for the brand, chosen to make viewers feel what it’s like to put living first.

“For over a decade, Corona’s been telling us to put living first through ‘This Is Living.’” said Juan Sevilla, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam Creative Director. “This year, we’re going a step further. We’re turning that platform into a literal invitation to get out there and actually start living this philosophy.”

Extending that call to come outside into the real world, Corona will transform everyday environments into unexpected escapes across select global markets. The immersive OOH takeovers will reimagine high-traffic spaces – from turning iconic buildings in Latin America into monuments to nature, to transforming commutes for thousands in Canada into ocean-inspired experiences – inviting people to see their natural surroundings in new ways.

To see participating markets for “Living is Calling” and learn more about how to answer the call, visit www.corona.com/LivingIsCalling.

*Kantar’s BrandZ 2025 Global Rankings

About Corona Global

Corona, an AB InBev global brand, is the iconic beer brand that is synonymous with paradise with a presence in 180 countries. Recognized as the world’s most valuable beer brand in Kantar’s BrandZ global 2025 rankings*, Corona invites the world outside, beckoning you to reconnect with your essential nature and embrace the simple pleasures of life. But it’s not just about the beer – it’s about the ritual. The ritual of adding a slice of lime to your Corona, an experience that elevates the moment. Corona isn’t just a beverage; it’s nature in a bottle. And we strive to help protect nature and have become the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint. This builds on our longstanding ambition to help protect the world’s oceans and beaches from plastic pollution. Every sip of Corona is a celebration of nature and the beauty of the world around us.

*Corona is not sold by AB InBev in the United States.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Beer is the drink for moderation, and for over a century, AB InBev has championed responsible drinking. We are committed to providing our consumers with balanced choices to enjoy on any occasion. We also invest in marketing that aims to reinforce positive behaviors, and we work with communities, customers, and partners to promote responsible consumption through evidence-based initiatives.

Our diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 137 000 colleagues based in more than 40 countries worldwide. For 2025, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 59.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

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Contact

Media.Relations@ab-inbev.com