Corona Global Named Most Valuable Beer Brand in Kantar BrandZ Rankings for Third Consecutive Year

Corona global has been recognized as the most valuable beer brand in the world for the third consecutive year in Kantar’s BrandZ 2026 Most Valuable Global Brands report, released today. Eight out of the top ten most valuable global beer brands belong to AB InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD), according to the report ranking the best brands in the world.

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In 2025, Corona led AB InBev’s performance, increasing revenue by 8.3% outside of its home market with double-digit volume growth in 30 markets, while Corona Cero delivered strong double-digit volume growth. As the brand celebrated its 100th anniversary, Corona launched its global “Corona 100” platform, including a multi-year sponsorship of a renowned concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Strong momentum continued in Q1 2026, with AB InBev delivering all-time high revenues and volume growth, led by Corona, which grew 16% outside its home market following a successful debut as the world’s first global beer sponsor of The Winter Olympics.

In Kantar’s BrandZ 2026 rankings, Corona is followed by Budweiser as the second most valuable beer brand in the world, with Modelo, Michelob ULTRA, Brahma, Bud Light, Skol and Stella Artois helping AB InBev secure 8 of the world’s top 10 most valuable beer brands.

“Corona’s recognition as the most valuable beer brand in the world for three consecutive years reflects our approach to building brands for long-term, sustainable growth,” said Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer. “For AB InBev to have 8 of the top 10 beer brands in Kantar BrandZ’s 2026 rankings underscores the focus, consistency and creative effectiveness of our teams and partners around the world.”

BrandZ charts the way in which global brands have continued to evolve and innovate. Now in its 21st edition, it spotlights the importance of building meaningful difference where a brand meets consumer needs, stands out from competitors and remains top-of-mind in its sector for a prolonged period.

“Corona’s performance in Kantar BrandZ’s global rankings shows what strong brands achieve when they are built with discipline, over time. Brand value comes from being meaningfully different in ways people recognise, showing up consistently and staying relevant as the world changes. That doesn’t change, even as technology introduces new ways for people to discover and interact with brands. Marketers still need to make clear decisions about what their brand stands for and how it shows up in the real world. That’s something the Corona team continues to get right,” said Paul Zwillenberg, CEO of Kantar.

Kantar BrandZ is a global ranking that assesses brand value by combining financial data and extensive brand equity research, offering an in-depth view of over 22,000 brands in 54 markets.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Beer is the drink for moderation, and for over a century, AB InBev has championed responsible drinking. We are committed to providing our consumers with Balanced Choices to enjoy on any occasion. We also invest in marketing that aims to reinforce positive behaviors, and we work with communities, customers, and partners to promote responsible consumption through evidence-based initiatives.

Our diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 137 000 colleagues based in more than 40 countries worldwide. For 2025, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 59.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

About Kantar

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business. We deliver the intelligence needed to power brand growth.

We provide the signals that help organisations act quickly and confidently. We empower brands to make effective marketing decisions based on predictive evidence. And we help them craft powerful growth strategies rooted in the connection between consumers, brands and enterprise value. All this is powered by our uniquely robust human and synthetic data, our unrivalled IP, our AI-native platform and the team of global brand experts that bring this all together.

About Kantar BrandZ

Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business’ financial performance. Kantar’s annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.6 million consumers, for over 22,000 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.

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Contact

AB InBev contact

media.relations@ab-inbev.com