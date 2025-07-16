Jamie Lang opens up about his mental health Journey as part of Leadnenhall Live

Reality TV star, entrepreneur, influencer and podcaster Jamie Laing opened up about his mental health journey as part of the Leadenhall Live events happening in the heart of the City.

The Eastern City BID has partnered with some incredible organisations including The Leadenhall Building, CC Land and Savills to put on a celebration of culture, creativity and technology for the whole month of July.

This unique summer installation is a multi-faceted, “best in class” experience, delivering an ongoing stream of creative moments, from punchy panel discussions, fascinating stories from the City, live music and guest speakers on the Spotlight Stage at The Leadenhall Undercroft.

With over a dozen events planned, attendees can look forward to:

Inspirational Talks: Hear from renowned speakers such as AI visionary Daniel Hulme, journalist Vicky Spratt, and comedian Athena Kugblenu, covering topics from creativity to technology.

Live Music Performances: Enjoy performances by artists like jazz singer Isobel Gathercole and electronic musician Michael Sebastian, known for his collaborations with James Blake and Jamie XX.

Wellness Workshops: Participate in sessions led by wellness practitioners, including Antidote LDN, offering guided meditations and stress management techniques.

Culinary Delights: Savor a variety of food offerings at the LED-Bites Food Market, featuring diverse cuisines to satisfy every palate.

Community Engagement: The festival proudly supports the LINK LGBTQ+ Insurance Network, promoting inclusivity and diversity within the industry.

Ailsa Anderson, Director of Communications and Marketing from the Eastern City BID, said: “My team and I are delighted to be part of this amazing event in one of the most iconic parts of the City.

“Many of you will remember Jamie from his Made in Chelsea days, or will have sampled his incredibly popular – and delicious – Candy Kitten gourmet vegan sweet range. But he is here now to talk about his journey around mental health, resilience and how he works to overcome anxiety through fitness.”