VE Day 80th Anniversary at Leadenhall Market

Join us in celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Leadenhall Market on Thursday 8th May 2025, from 3:00pm–6:00pm, with a vibrant 1940s-inspired street party set against the stunning backdrop of one of the City’s most historic landmarks.

Step back in time and soak up the vintage atmosphere with live music and performances that’ll have you dancing in the street, plus traditional games and activities for all ages to enjoy. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of all things vintage, or simply looking for a joyful afternoon out, there’ll be something for everyone.

Don’t miss the chance to pick up a free afternoon tea hamper for two —perfect for enjoying a classic British treat as you take in the celebrations.

This special event honours the spirit of Victory in Europe Day and the resilience of communities during and after the Second World War. Bring your friends, family, and community spirit for an unforgettable afternoon of celebration, remembrance and unity in the heart of the Eastern City.

Event information:

Location: Leadenhall Market

Date: Thursday 8 May 2025

Time: 3:00 – 6:00pm

Admission: Free and open to all

VE Day Hamper Giveaway – Two Ways to Win!

As part of our VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations at Leadenhall Market, we’re giving away 100 FREE Afternoon Tea Hampers for Two, including a sweet treat from Aux Merveilleux De Fred.

Option 1: Enter Online (50 Hampers Available)

Get ahead of the crowd and secure your chance before the event!

To enter:

Follow @easterncityldn on Instagram

on Instagram Like & share our VE Day event post to your Instagram story

Email your full name and Instagram handle to: events@easterncity.co.uk

Deadline: Midnight on Monday 6 May 2025

Winners will be selected at random and notified by Tuesday 7 May via email.

via email. Hampers must be collected in person at the event by showing your confirmation email.

Option 2: Collect On-Site (50 Hampers Available)

Join us at Leadenhall Market on Thursday 8 May (3:00pm–6:00pm) and visit the hamper stand.

Sign up to the Eastern City BID newsletter using our iPads on-site to claim your hamper.

First come, first served – once they’re gone, they’re gone!