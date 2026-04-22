Inside the Wetherpoons pub with great Tower of London views

The Liberty Bounds Wetherspoons pub near the Tower of London

Certainly not the most discerning watering hole in the Square Mile, Wetherspoons is nonetheless an institution. No matter what you think of it, it’s hard to argue that it doesn’t offer incredible value for money.

Here’s a look inside The Liberty Bounds, one of the lesser-known Wetherspoons pubs frequented by City folk.

WHAT’S THE VIBE?

This Spoons pub offers a rather enticing view. Sink a San Miguel while overlooking the Tower of London’s formidable turrets and decorative moat. The panoramas are especially far-reaching from the upstairs level, where there’s plenty of table seating to help deal with the overspill when the ground floor bar and restaurant area get packed.

WETHERSPOONS TOWER OF LONDON: WHO GOES?

Corporates on the south-eastern stretch of the City, from Lower Thames Street to Cheapside. Like all Spoons pubs, this one is a melting pot: the pub also attracts tourists that have visited the Tower of London, who rub shoulders with the corporates.

ANYTHING TO KNOW?

While the views are great, the pub is small by Spoons standards so expect the bar area to be standing room only on particularly busy days. The app’s always an option if you’d like table service (we’re fans of human interaction so we still prefer to walk up!)

WHAT’S THE HISTORY OF THIS WETHERSPOONS?

The pub opened in 1817 and takes its name as it is situated on the boundary line between the City of London and the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. It became The Liberty Bounds and a Wetherspoons in 1998. It stands very close to the site where prisoners from the Tower were executed by beheading.



A stone in the pavement just outside the pub marks the spot where 125 prisoners were executed. As ever with Spoons pubs, information boards inside have loads more information about the history if you’re the type who tends to fancy swatting up.

BEST SPOONS IN THE SQUARE MILE?

This pales by comparison to The Crosse Keys though, the Square Mile’s other Spoons, taking over the high ceiliged former banking hall of the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation near Monument and Leadenhall Market.

ANY ESSENTIAL INFORMATION

Find the pub at 15 Trinity Square, Tower Hill, EC3N 4AA.ith a sliding scale from budget friendly to eye wateringly expensive bottles. Go to jdwetherspoon.com/pubs/the-liberty-bounds-city-of-london