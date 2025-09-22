Eastern City parties the night away with DJ legend Trevor Nelson!

There were good vibes only this week when the Eastern City came alive to the beats of

Radio 2 DJ Trevor Nelson at its exclusive Summer Social party.

Almost 80 people, including levy payers, workers, key stakeholders and contractors,

attended the Eastern City Business Improvement District’s drinks party in the Market Kitchen

inside Horizon 22.

This co-incided with the BID’s Board and AGM meeting, where CEO Kate Hart and Board

Chairman Nick Carty spoke passionately about collaboration, partnership, vision and

delivery.

Guests were entertained for over an hour by the radio legend, who joined BBC Radio 1

almost 30 years ago. This year he became the host of Radio 2’s weekday afternoon slot,

after previously hosting Rhythm Nation for the station.

